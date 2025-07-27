PS5 Pro Users Surprised With New Very Rare Game

PS5 Pro users have been surprised with a very rare game. When Sony first introduced the PS5 Pro, it promised 8K gaming, something many were immediately skeptical about. And the skepticism is proving to be justified, because there are only four PS5 games that support 8K gaming on the PS5 Pro: Gran Turismo 7, No Man’s Sky, F1 24, and The Touryst. That said, soon it is going to be five games deep.

The new PS5 Pro 8K game in question is a sequel to Pure Pool from VooFoo Studios and Ripstone. Those that recognize this name it is because it has been around for a while. The former PS4 console exclusive hit PS4 and PC back in July of 2014, before coming to Xbox One later that year. Then in 2020, it came to Nintendo Switch.

This year, it is getting a successor called Pure Pool Pro. And fittingly it will be 8K at 60 FPS on PS5 Pro, and upgrade compared to the base PS5 version, which is going to run the game at 4K, 120 FPS. And it is going to achieve the former, natively, aka without using the PS5 Pro’s AI PSSR upscaling. That said, it is worth noting this is what is being promised. The game isn’t out yet, so only time will tell if VooFoo Studios and Ripstone can deliver on this promise. Not a lot of games have been able to hit this level of resolution, but Pure Pool Pro has far less to render than most games, which certainly helps.

As for the release date of Pure Pool Pro, it is currently scheduled to release sometime this year. In other words, there is currently no exact release date. We should presumably get a release date soon as there isn’t a ton of 2025 left unless it is going to be a short run between reveal and release date or even a surprise release.

Will you be checking out Pure Pool Pro in all of its 8K glory when it hits PS5 Pro later this year?