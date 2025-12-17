PS5 Pro Patch Fixes Major Issue in New PS Plus Game

This year has seen some pretty solid games added to the PS Plus catalog, and December is no exception. The new lineup for the month includes some highly acclaimed and unique games. But one of December’s recent additions, which was also a day-one release on PS Plus, hit some snags on PS5. Skate Story struggled with performance issues and lag on the PS5 Pro console when it first released for PS Plus Extra and Premium members on December 8th. Now, a new patch has reportedly resolved the issues.

Skate Story, not to be confused with EA’s new Skate, is a new indie skateboarding RPG. The game takes you through an unusual, psychedelic underworld riddled with demons you must skate to vanquish. The game has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, but its reception has been more mixed for players on PS5 Pro. As of December 15th, however, these issues should be resolved… for the most part. Here’s what we know.

New PS5 Pro Patch Fixes Skate Story Performance, For the Most Part

Image courtesy of by Sam Eng and Devolver Digital

On December 15th, the official @skatestory account on Bluesky confirmed a new patch specifically for PS5 Pro. The patch brought in bug fixes and optimization to help Skate Story run better on PS5 Pro. At launch, players reported that the game was running into performance issues with stuttering and freezing. Given the game’s fast-paced skating gameplay, these issues were making Skate Story all but unplayable on PS5 Pro.

Skate Story is far from the only game to launch with performance issues on PS5 Pro. Since the “improved” PS5 launched, many gamers have been frustrated by the console’s issues with frame rate and optimization compared to the PS5. This indie skateboarding RPG is just the latest game to navigate trying to truly optimize for the console and its unique challenges.

Thankfully, it seems like this latest update has been a significant improvement for most players. As of the new patch, many players report that the game is working much better on PS5 Pro. One Redditor playing on PS5 Pro says “It’s super smooth now and I love the game.” This is great news for those who’ve been wanting to check out the game, but may have put it down due to the frame rate and lag issues.

However, it does seem like some of the freezing and lag persists for some players. Many note that the game runs well until later, more complex chapters. Others are having more consistent issues with lag and overall performance.

One user reports that their game continues to hitch and even fully freeze after just around 10 minutes of gameplay. The issue seems to be triggered specifically by performing multiple tricks in short succession, which would explain why some players are still seeing performance issues while others report smooth sailing.

Overall, it does seem that most players report significant improvements with Skate Story performance following the patch. If you’re wanting to give the game another try on PS5 Pro, make sure to confirm that you’re running the latest version. That way, you have a much better chance of experiencing the smooth, immersive gameplay that has players raving about this indie skateboarding RPG.

