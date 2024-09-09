PS5 Pro Reveal Event Announced by PlayStation

PlayStation has announced that it will be holding a new event in the coming day that will surely result in the reveal of the PS5 Pro. In recent weeks, reports have been growing stronger suggesting that Sony will soon announce its new version of the PlayStation 5. Sony itself even leaned into this speculation a few days back when it showed off a new glimpse of the PS5 Pro's design. Now, after that previous tease, a proper showcase has been announced to be taking place which will further highlight the hardware.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog this morning, Sony revealed it will be holding a "PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation" tomorrow September 10th at 11:00 am ET/8:00am PT. The broadcast is set to last for nine minutes in total and will feature Mark Cerny, who is the chief creator of the PS5. For now, Sony hasn't formally said that this is the venue in which the PS5 Pro will be unveiled, but it's fairly obvious that this is what the showcase will center around.

"Join us for a streamed presentation hosted by Mark Cerny, Lead Architect of the PS5 console," Sony said of this new event. "The 9-minute Technical Presentation will focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology."

Back in 2016, Sony held a similar event to announce the arrival of the PS4 Pro. Again hosted by Mark Cerny, this "PlayStation Meeting" showcase was considerably longer and didn't only highlight the improved PS4 console, but also a handful of games running on the platform. Given this history, it can be assumed that tomorrow's reveal of the PS5 Pro will be similar in structure and should give us a glimpse of various PlayStation titles running on the console.

For now, questions continue to remain about the price and release date of the PS5 Pro. Credible reports have continued to suggest that a release of the hardware is set to happen before the end of 2024. As for its price, though, a concrete estimate has yet to come about, which has left fans wondering if it will be drastically more expensive than the current model of the PS5. Regardless of what the answer is, we should learn more on this front in a little under 24-hours.