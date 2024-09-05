PS5 Pro May Have Just Been Blatantly Revealed in New Image

Sony seems to have blatantly (or perhaps accidentally) revealed a new look at the PlayStation 5 Pro ahead of the console's official announcement. For over a year, credible reports have continued to suggest that Sony will release an upgraded version of the PS5, dubbed the PS5 Pro, at some point in 2024. In fact, some of those new reports emerged earlier today and suggested that Sony is preparing to finally show off the PS5 Pro for the first time in September. Prior to this proper announcement, though, Sony seems to have shown the hardware off in plain sight.

On the PlayStation Blog today, Sony announced a number of plans that it has to celebrate the 30th anniversary of PlayStation. Alongside this breakdown of what lies in store, a dedicated 30th anniversary image was shared in the article which featured silhouettes of PlayStation consoles, accessories, and handhelds from the past. Smack dab in the middle of the image, though, was a mockup of a PS5 console that hasn't been revealed. Although Sony didn't provide any context, this version of the PS5 has multiple lines through its middle section, which lines up with leaks that have come about describing the PS5 Pro. As such, this seems to be our first "official" look at the console.

You can get a look at this potential glimpse of the PS5 Pro's silhouette for yourself here:

(Photo: PlayStation Blog)

There's no question whatsoever that this is the PS5 Pro that appears as its design is essentially identical to those that appeared online a little more than a week ago. What is curious, though, is whether or not Sony meant to include this look at the PS5 Pro in the image. Was this meant to be a cheeky tease of the PS5 Pro's upcoming reveal, or did someone internally at Sony screw up by including this in the 30th anniversary banner?

No matter what the answer is, all signs continue to point to the PS5 Pro being revealed very soon. While it's generally known that the Pro version of the PS5 will allow games to run better than the standard model of the console, what isn't known is when it will be released and how much it will cost. If we're lucky, September should bring with it all of these answers and more, so stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook in the days and weeks ahead.