PS5 Pro Report Leaks Huge 8K Gaming Update Coming

A new report about the PS5 Pro claims that Sony is working on giving PlayStation fans 8K gaming via an update that is currently in the works. More specifically, 8K at 60 fps. The report comes the way of YouTuber and hardware insider Moore’s Law Is Dead. In a new YouTube video, the insider details what to expect from the future updates to PS5 Pro PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, more commonly known as PSSR. And according to Moore’s Laws Is Dead, the update is so substantial he has dubbed it to “PSSR 2.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead (via PSLS), with PSSR 2, PlayStation has two goals in mind: 4K gaming at 120 fps and 8K gaming at 60 fps. Of course, while the latter would be impressive it is the less practical of the two for the simple fact that most PlayStation users — including PS5 Pro owners — certainly do not own an 8K TV.

In addition to this, PlayStation is reportedly aiming to expand support for more resolutions by adding 1440p support and 1080p support. Neither are currently PSSR supported.

While Moore’s Law Is Dead claims all of this in the works for PS5 Pro, there is no word of when it will be announced, let alone released. The YouTuber notes Sony has been toying away on this for a while, and has gone through more than one revision. This could mean it is closer to being released, but it could be indicative of an indecisive Sony who could end up toying away longer. Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate.

As for the source, Moore’s Law Is Dead has proven reliable in the past, and had more than once accurate PS5 Pro leak. However, the YouTuber has also been off the mark in the past as well, which is important to consider.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this report and the speculation it has created in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is available for $799.99. For more coverage on the premium PS5 console — including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals — click here.