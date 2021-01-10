PS5 Backward Compatibility Support Adds Another PS4 Game

✖

The list of PlayStation 4 games that aren’t playable on PlayStation 5 has grown a bit slimmer today. When Sony first started talking about how backward compatibility would work on the PS5 last year, it revealed that only a slate of about ten titles weren’t available for play at all on the next-gen platform. Now, one developer has patched its game to ensure that it is newly accessible on PS5.

The game in question is that of Joe’s Diner, which first launched all the way back in 2017. It was among a slate of other titles including Afro Samurai 2, We Sing, Shadwen, and other relatively unknown PS4 games that weren’t accessible on PS5 in any capacity. Today’s patch from developer UIG Entertainment to make Joe’s Diner compatible on PS5 is also the first update that the game has ever received.

The only downside to Joe’s Diner coming to PS5 is that, well, I’m going to imagine that this isn’t a game you’ll want to spend your time with. For the most part, those who have played Joe’s Diner don’t have much good to say about it. This is most easily seen over on Metacritic where each of the game’s reviews have claimed that the title is quite dismal, to say the least.

Still, despite what others might say about it, it’s cool to see UIG Entertainment taking the initiative to make it accessible on the next-gen console. In recent weeks, other developers have also started to do the same thing. Shadow Complex Remastered was another game that originally wasn’t going to be playable on PS5, but the developer behind it later added a new patch to rectify this. At this point, the list of games from PS4 that still aren't able to be played on PS5 number in the single digits. There's also the chance that it could continue to shrink in the future, too.

[H/T Twisted Voxel]