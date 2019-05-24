PS5 Players Can Play With PS4 Users Using Backwards Compatibility, Confirms Sony

During a recent investors meeting, Sony Vice President John Kodera confirmed that PlayStation 5 players will be able to play with PS4 players courtesy of backwards compatibility. Unfortunately, further details on how and to what extent the two consoles will speak together isn’t divulged, but Kodera did note that cross-generational play is very important to the company, as well as keeping in tact the PlayStation community as it begins to migrate from the PS4 to PS5. This means if you pick up a PS5 but your chums don’t, you can still play games with them. Of course, it would be a surprise if this feature wasn’t supported, but it’s good to get confirmation nonetheless.

This news coupled with the fact that Sony is committed to supporting the PS4 for — at least — another three years seems to suggest the PlayStation makers aren’t expecting a mass and swift migration from its massive PS4 player base to the PS5. That, and the PS4 will likely have 120 million units in the wild by the time the PS5 hits. That’s a huge player base you don’t want to abandon with a console reset. In other words, it’s not surprising Sony isn’t eager to move on from this generation, unlike Microsoft.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more news, media, information, and rumors on the next-gen PlayStation console, which will presumably be dubbed the PS5, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage on the system and all things related to it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Sony has suggested it could strengthen its first-party line-up for the PS5 with some studio acquisitions. Meanwhile, a new and official video has surfaced that shows off Sony demonstrating the incredibly fast loading times of the PS5 compared to a PS4 Pro, which looks ancient next to the next-gen console.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you plan on picking up a PS5 at launch or will you wait a year or two?