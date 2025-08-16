New PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Horror Game Releasing Later This Month

A new PS4 and PS5 console exclusive game is releasing later this month on August 25. Console exclusive refers to a game that is only available on one console platform, in this case PlayStation. In other words it isn’t available on Nintendo platforms nor Xbox platforms, and this is not changing on August 25 like it is with PlayStation platforms. The game, a horror game, has been available on Steam since last year though, so some gamers have had the opportunity to play it for a little while, and ultimately test for PlayStation users, who will enjoy not just all previous updates, but a major update releasing alongside the PlayStation version.

The horror game in question is called Zoochosis from developer Clapperheads, who has only ever released one other game before this, 2023’s Sparky Marky. And perhaps some of this inexperience has shown in Zoochosis, as its reception has been mixed. However, its premise is certainly interesting, and there aren’t many horror games releasing at any given time, let alone as console exclusives on PlayStation.

“Zoochosis is a spine-chilling bodycam horror simulation game where you play a zookeeper about to start their first night shift,” reads an official description of the game for those curious to know more after watching the trailer above. “As you strap on your bodycam and go about your rounds, you notice strange behavior from some of the animals in the enclosures, unlike anything you have ever seen. A terrifying parasite is spreading, mutating some of the animals into grotesque versions of themselves, blood-thirsty and ready to do anything to kill you to escape. You must identify the infected animals and make vaccines to cure them before the parasite spreads out of control and to the wider zoo. Unravel the mysteries of the zoo and save the animals to save yourself, as your choices will ultimately determine your ending. Will you survive the night?”

There is currently no option to pre-order Zoochosis on the PlayStation Store right now, so it is unclear what it will cost on PSN, but it will presumably be the same price point that it runs at on Steam, which is $24.99. Meanwhile, there is also no word, let alone any details, on PS5 Pro support for the upcoming horror game.

Those that end up checking out Zoochosis on PS4, PS5, or PS5 Pro should expect a fairly short game that clocks in, on average between two to three hours long. However, completionists will need closer to five to six hours with the horror game.

