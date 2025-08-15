10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Gamescom Sale”

The PlayStation Store‘s 2025 “Gamescom Sale” celebrates the biggest annual European gaming convention. It takes place in Cologne, Germany and often has many medium-to-big announcements. And while the show’s contents have yet to be revealed, its sale is out there and contains a wealth of indie hits and big budget titles.

Here are 10 of the best discounts in the “Gamescom Sale” on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until August 27th at 11:59 pm.

1) Sorry We’re Closed

Price: $19.99 or $18.74 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Sorry We’re Closed takes inspiration from the PS1 era of Silent Hill and Resident Evil, but it’s much more than a throwback survival horror game. It takes cues from those titles regarding the puzzles and monster-filled dungeons, but adds a splash of its own color to differentiate itself. This color is literal and metaphorical, as Sorry We’re Closed has many neon hues that give it a more distinct style that’s not often seen in the horror genre. Its unique metaphorical colors come in the form of its well-told story that delves deeply into love and relationships, topics rare in horror games. This, coupled with a unique weak spot-based combat system, makes Sorry We’re Closed one of the most interesting entries in the genre in some time.

2) Chants of Senaar

Price: $12.99 / $19.99

Chants of Senaar gamifies the act of learning a new language by weaving this act into its puzzles. Players must use deductive reasoning and context clues to translate these runes in order to progress and make sense of this alien world. It’s designed to make wannabe translators feel intelligent and is a puzzle game with its own special twist.

3) Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle

Price: $7.49 / $49.99

Far Cry 4 and Far Cry Primal aren’t always brought up as the best Far Cry games, but they’re still great entries and make this bundle a solid deal. Far Cry 4 takes place in the Nepal-inspired country of Kyrat and centers around the flamboyant villain, Pagan Min. Even though it is outdone by Far Cry 6, the Nepalese territory gives players plenty of chances to wreak havoc in a part of the world not often seen in video games.

Far Cry Primal doesn’t have as direct a parallel to other installments, as it takes place during prehistoric times and revolves around more primitive weaponry. While this limitation seems like a drawback, this setup gives Primal a different flavor when compared to other Far Cry games and means it still sticks out. The Survivor mode Ubisoft added in a post-launch update even makes the experience all the more tense by making nighttime much darker and requiring players to roleplay a little more in order to survive.

4) Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites

Price: $10.99 / $19.99

Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is a remixed version of the 2011 original that addresses one of the biggest complaints of that initial release: its difficulty. In addition to its tough default mode, Fresh Bites has an easier setting that newer players might find more enticing. All-new voice acting and a higher resolution and frame rate make Fresh Bites a better overall package, but its gameplay has essentially gone untouched. It’s a straightforward platformer with combat sections that push players to think carefully, since health regeneration is tied to stunning victims first. It’s not developer WayForward’s most notable game, but it’s still a solid entry in its lineup.

5) Until Then

Price: $10.99 / $19.99

Until Then is a unique narrative-focused title starring a coming-of-age slacker set in a fictional city in the Philippines after a global calamity has devastated many. While a rather run-of-the-mill premise, Until Then excels because of its well-realized cast, lovely pixelated art style, and focus on Filipino representation. This Night in the Woods-esque tale is able to use these strengths to carve out its own spot on the totem pole of respected narrative adventure games.

6) Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

Price: $19.99 or $18.74 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Lost in Random was initially an action game, but its spin-off, The Eternal Die, veered into Hades territory with its isometric roguelite gameplay. Supergiant Games’ magnum opus leaves some big shoes to fill, but The Eternal Die manages the daunting comparison reasonably well with tight gameplay filled with various build options and the same Tim Burton-esque art style carried the original. It even leverages the dice-based nature of the world to great effect and feeds into the randomness that often fuels the genre.

7) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Price: $4.49 / $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate bore the brunt of Unity‘s failings the year prior, but has become one of the more celebrated installments in the series over the last decade. It’s the last Assassin’s Creed before Origins took it into RPG territory and benefits from more tailored mission design, in addition to a grappling hook that makes scaling London’s tall buildings a breeze. Jacob and Evie Frye also make for an engaging pair of hosts who help the admittedly choppy story along. After initially having issues on PS5, Ubisoft not only fixed those problems but also later went back and upped the performance and resolution, meaning it runs at 4K at 60 frames per second on the latest Sony console.

8) Street Fighter 6

Price: $29.99 / $39.99

Street Fighter 6‘s latest season just started, and the game is still thriving and in a great place, something its two biggest competitors can’t quite claim. This fighting game took cues from Street Fighter 5‘s failings in order to create a fuller package that is stuffed with features and, most importantly, a thrill to play with its flashy combat and array of well-realized characters. The solo World Tour mode is a drag, but the online Battle Hub and more traditional online modes are implemented well and give Street Fighter 6 the means to live on for years to come.

9) GigaBash

Price: $8.74 or $6.24 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

GigaBash is a multiplayer kaiju brawler in the vein of Power Stone, and that alone is enticing. But this silly game, best played locally, is able to cement itself in that niche through its approachable controls that still give more hardcore users plenty to take advantage of. And even though it’s got plenty of original monsters that more than support the game, developer Passion Republic Games also added multiple fitting characters from the Ultraman and Godzilla universes in the form of premium DLC.

10) South Park: The Video Game Collection

Price: $8.99 / $59.99

South Park is having a bit of a moment now because of its explosive 27th season, so it’s only fitting to go back and revisit the best two South Park games, The Stick of Truth and A Fractured But Whole. The Stick of Truth takes many loving jabs at a handful of RPGs, especially Skyrim, but isn’t there just to tease other games; it’s also got its own surprisingly deep turn-based combat system and a wild, raunchy story worth seeing through. And it’s easy to hit credits, too, since it’s only around a dozen or so hours, avoiding the bloat that often plagues the genre. A Fractured But Whole is more of a tactical RPG and doesn’t quite hit its predecessor’s highs, but is still a silly tale sending up superhero media with combat that has more than its share of strategic highs.