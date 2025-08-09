PS5 Is Getting Another Xbox Console Exclusive Game After Three Year Wait

The PS5 is getting another Xbox console exclusive game next month. The Xbox console exclusive — currently not available on any console beyond Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X — has been an Xbox console exclusive for three years, so some assumed it may stay an Xbox exclusive perpetually. That said, the game is not even an Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, or Activision release, so it was unclear why it was exclusive to Xbox consoles in the first place. This was presumably the result of some type of deal struck between the publisher of the game and Xbox, but this has never confirmed. Whatever the case, the game is now coming to both PS4 and PS5 on September 2. Ahead of this, the game has been added to the PlayStation Store be Wishlisted, but right now there is no price. It will presumably cost what it comes on other platforms though, which is $18.99.

The port follows a string of ports of Xbox games to PS5. And it will come on the back of Xbox releasing one of its biggest games of 2025, Gears of War: Reloaded, on the PS5 the moment it launches on August 26. PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro users should not get too excited though because the Xbox console exclusive coming to the PlayStation Store on September 2 is not as noteworthy.

The game in question is Lapin from developer Studio Doodal and publisher Flux Games. This, for those for that do not know, is a 2D, side-scrolling platformer that released in 2023, but this was a year after it debuted in 2022 in early access form. On Steam, the game has been a hit with users, as evident by a 93 percent approval rating. On Xbox though, gamers have been less impressed, as evident by its 3/5 stars on the Microsoft Store.

“Lapin is a 2D precision platformer game featuring a group of brave rabbit explorers,” reads an official description of the PlayStation-bound game. “Break through life-threatening obstacles with precise controls, and embark on an adventure filled with new encounters and stunning landscapes! The rabbits who lived underneath a park have to leave for a new home, as the humans started a renovation. Liebe, a cute white rabbit, leads an epic adventure with Captain, Bianca, Jose, and Montblanc. What will happen to these five rabbits on their tale? Join them on this unique adventure full of new friends, rabbit-threatening dangers, and beautiful scenery!”

Those on PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and PS5 Pro interested in checking Lapin out when it hits the PlayStation Store next month should expect a game that ranges from 6 hours long to 14 hours long, depending on completion rate. In other words, it can be beaten in six hours, but you will need more than double this to 100 percent the game.