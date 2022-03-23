PS5 and PS4 System Software Updates Released, Patch Notes Revealed

PlayStation today released new system software updates for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that bring new features to the consoles. Specifically, for example, players are now able to create and join Open and Closed Parties on PS5 and PS4, and the PS5 now has a number of UI enhancements for trophies and more as well as more accessibility features. Keep reading to check out the full patch notes for both system software updates.

In addition to the above, another big update to the PS5 is a Voice Command preview feature. Currently, only accounts registered in the United States or the United Kingdom have access to this, but anyone with access can now do things like finding and opening video games, apps, settings, and control media playback using their voice. This is only supported in English for now.

Here are the patch notes for the PS5 system software update Version: 22.01-05.00.00, straight from the source:

In (Game Base), we’ve updated the following:

Voice chats are now called parties.

For easier access, we’ve divided Game Base into three tabs: [Friends], [Parties] and [Messages].

From the Game Base control menu and cards, you can now do the following:

View all your friends under the [Friends] tab in the control menu.

Start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. You no longer need to start Share Screen to use Share Play.

Add a player to a group, or create a new group directly from the messages card. You can also send video clips, images, quick messages and view a group’s shared media from this card.

Now when someone in a party is sharing their screen, you’ll see the on air icon. You can check this in the [Parties] tab.

The player search feature and friend requests are now under the [Friends] tab.

We’ve made it easier to decline friend requests by adding a [Decline] button to your friend request list.

In (Accessibility), we’ve updated the following:

We’ve updated the following for the screen reader: The screen reader is now supported in six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish and Korean. The screen reader can now read aloud notifications.

You can now enable mono audio for headphones so that the same audio is played from both the left and right headphones. While your headphones are connected, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output] and then turn on [Mono Audio for Headphones]. Alternatively, go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Display and Sound] and then turn on [Mono Audio for Headphones].

You can now show a tick on enabled settings so you can easily see that they’re turned on. Go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Display and Sound] and then turn on [Show Tick on Enabled Settings].

In (Trophies), we’ve updated the following:

The visual design of trophy cards and the trophy list has been updated.

You can now see suggestions for which trophies to earn on the trophy tracker when you’re playing a game.

For the features available from the Create menu, we’ve updated the following:

You can now start Share Screen and stream your gameplay to an open party.

We’ve added a new feature: Voice Command (Preview).

Voice Command (Preview) understands speech commands for finding and opening games, apps and settings, as well as controlling media playback.

To get started, go to [Settings] > [Voice Command] and turn on [Enable Voice Command (Preview)]. Then, call out “Hey, PlayStation!” and ask your PS5 to do something.

You can use this feature to help you find and open games, apps and settings, control your media without even touching a button and much more.

Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is only available in English for players with PSN accounts in the US and UK.

We’ve added Ukrainian language support.

Other updated features

We made the following improvement in game library:

Under the [Your Collection] tab, you can now filter your games by genre to find the games you want to play more quickly.

We’ve pinned PlayStation Plus to the left edge of the games home screen.

You can now redeem monthly games more quickly.

Get easier access to the PS Plus game collections from your home screen.

We’ve added a button guide to show you how to reload and zoom while using the internet browser.

If you want to report something that someone in a party said, there are now visual indicators for you to identify who was speaking. This will help PlayStation Safety take appropriate action based on your report.

We’ve made the console safer for child accounts:

When viewing a purchased or installed game they’re restricted from playing, the background image of the game is hidden.

Activity cards, such as those displayed in the control centre or game hub, won’t be displayed for age-restricted games.

Now you can keep the games or apps you choose on your home screen.

When focused on a game or app, press the options button to open the options menu and select [Keep in Home]. The games and apps you choose to keep will stay on your home screen.

You can keep a maximum of 5 games and apps on each home screen.

You can now have three more games and apps appearing on your home screen.

We’ve changed the appearance of the User’s Guide to make it easier to view. If you prefer the old appearance, you can change it back.

We now support more emojis.

We changed the keyboard layout for Polish.

We’ve updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.

And here are the much smaller PS4 system software update patch notes for Version 9.50, straight from the source:

In Party, we’ve updated the following:

Now when you start a party, you can select either an open party or a closed party.

An open party lets your friends join without an invite. Friends of party members can also join. A closed party is only for players you invite.

You can now individually adjust the voice chat volume of each player in a party.

We’ve added Ukrainian language support.

As noted above, PS5 firmware Version: 22.01-05.00.00 and PS4 firmware Version 9.50 are both now available. Depending on how your PlayStation settings are configured, they might already have been downloaded and installed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

