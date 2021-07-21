Amazon PS5 Restock Divides PlayStation Fans

Amazon released a new PS5 restock this morning, dividing PlayStation fans in the process. The restock dropped right as much of the east coast was beginning their workday and as the west coast was still sleeping. Despite this, supply was not able to keep up with demand, with the stock being depleted within minutes. And if this sounds familiar, it's because it's how almost every PS5 restock goes, especially with Amazon.

Like every Amazon restock, many PlayStation fans came away with nothing but frustrations and pictures of dogs. However, if the replies to popular restock accounts like Wario64 are any indication, many were able to secure an order using a variety of tricks and by hopping on the links nice and early.

If you missed the restock, it was for the disc-version of the console only, also known as the $500 version of the console, which of the two versions of the console, is the easier to find. Why it's easier to find than the $400 all-digital version of the console, nobody knows for sure, but reports suggest it's being manufactured at a much higher rate than the $400 model, and that's likely because Sony's margins on the $500 model are much better.

That said, most PlayStation fans don't care what model they get at this point. For some, today was finally the day, but for many others, this morning was just the latest chapter in a long struggle.