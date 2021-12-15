PS5 Restock Announced for Amazon Prime Members

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 has been announced to be taking place later this month on Amazon. Since the PS5 released late in 2020, Amazon has been one of the more reliable retailers around when it comes to purchasing Sony’s next-gen console. As such, this new PS5 restock should provide renewed hope for many who are still looking to buy the console, although there are a few caveats with the sale.

Detailed on Amazon’s PS5 store page today, it was said that this new restock is set to take place at some point between now and the end of 2021. While this isn’t a very specific window, Amazon did note that it will be giving these new purchasing opportunities to those who are subscribed to the store’s Amazon Prime service. “Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the PlayStation 5 through December 31,” the page said clearly.

As mentioned, the biggest problem with this PS5 sale is that we currently have no specific idea of when it will take place. On the plus side, though, Amazon has usually been a retailer that announces its new PS5 sale opportunities in advance. So even though we currently don’t know when the next restock will take place, it seems quite likely that Amazon will announce the sale at least a day or two before it transpires. In the near term, though, this recent listing all but confirms that another restock will be taking place in the coming weeks. Direct links to Amazon PS5 consoles are available below along with similar restock links from additional retailers.

When it comes to the particular's surrounding this new PS5 restock, we'll be sure to continue to update you here on ComicBook.com once we learn more about this upcoming sale.

