PS5 Restock at Best Buy Leads to Success for Many

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 again transpired at Best Buy today. Much like previous restocks that have occurred over the better part of the past year, the purchasing opportunity varied depending on where you might live. Luckily, more so than normal, this new PS5 seemed to bring with it many more wins than normal, seemingly showing that Sony’s console is becoming easier to acquire over time.

Not long after Best Buy released its latest stock of PS5 consoles earlier today, social media began to light up with reactions from customers who were attempting to once again grab the hardware for themselves. Overall, the restock seemed to go much better than normal, with very few people reporting any problems with Best Buy’s website. While some errors and frustrations still did occur, a higher number of people than normal said that they were able to snag a PS5 for themselves.

With this in mind, it definitely seems like Best Buy has started to iron out the kinks with its PS5 sales. And while those kinks could always show back up in the future, if you’re someone who is still looking to get ahold of a PS5 for yourself, Best Buy seems to have become a consistent retailer to try and purchase one through.

Did you happen to chase the PS5 at Best Buy for yourself today? And what was your own experience? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, be sure to keep reading onward if you would like to see how today’s restock played out for a number of different customers.

So Close!!

Update: got a #PS5 in the Best Buy restock today and had to switch credit cards…lost it in the exchange! Literally dropped out of the cart. The saga continues…BUT…looks like my manifestation ritual is working. 😈 — m.r. wright (@M_Wright4) October 29, 2021

Trying to Get a PS5 Is Like a Full-Time Job

Sometimes I hate my job. Was too busy to try for ps5’s on bestbuy lol — SupPro (@_zzz476) October 29, 2021

6 Minutes Is Somehow Better Than Normal

Ps5 and Best Buy sold@out in 6 mins that’s crazy — Zesmö_Cutz®💈 (@MoisesTheGod) October 29, 2021

Restock Trackers Coming in Clutch

https://twitter.com/ndakkyle/status/1454122144888197122

Don’t Forget to Click Verify

Damn. Definitely was at the front of a queue for a PS5 at Best Buy and just stared at the "Verify Account" button for like 10 min before giving up.



Then realized I was supposed to click that. — sean (him/him) (@ItsSeanThough) October 29, 2021

Welcome to the Club

It only took a year, a global pandemic, supply chain issues, labor shortage, and laziness on my part but I was finally able to copp a disc PS5 at retail. I have officially forfeited new furniture #PS5 Thanks @BestBuy — Angelo Partí Pants, GED (@PartiPants27) October 29, 2021

Package Secured

https://twitter.com/xSpIash_/status/1454118359595945986

Gotta Wake Up On Time!