New PS5 Restock Gives Customers a Second Chance

An upcoming restock of the PlayStation 5 is going to give some customers a second chance who may have recently missed out on buying the next-gen console. Specifically, this purchasing opportunity is coming directly from Sony and is meant to make up for a sale that the company held last week that was mired by technical problems. Luckily, if you were someone who may have been held up by these difficulties last week, you may soon be able to try to snag the PS5 again tomorrow.

Sony revealed today in emails that it began sending out to select customers that it is putting PS5 consoles up for sale again tomorrow on September 28 starting at 11:00am PDT/2:00pm EDT. Assuming that you have one of these emails, you should be able to visit the link attached within the message to visit Sony’s website and enter a virtual queue for your own chance to buy the platform in the coming day. “You were recently invited to purchase a PS5 console and likely experience some difficulties completing your transaction,” Sony said in the email it began sending out to customers today. “We apologize for any inconvenience and would like to extend your opportunity to order a PS5 console.”

Per usual with these PS5 sales that come via Sony, the only way that you’ll be able to purchase the console for yourself is if you have received this email in question. If you haven’t gotten the email at the time you’re reading this article, there is a chance that it could still arrive before tomorrow’s restock actually kicks off. Conversely, if the email never does hit your inbox, you’ll have to wait until Sony lets loose another slate of PS5 consoles. Luckily, though, Sony has become quite timely when it comes to selling the PS5, meaning that another buying opportunity should come along before too long.

Were you someone that had problems buying a PS5 through Sony last week? And if so, have you received one of these second chance emails for yourself? Let me know your own situation either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.