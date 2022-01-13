PS5 Restock at Walmart Comes in Clutch

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Walmart this afternoon. Since the 2021 holiday rush came to an end, recent restocks of the PS5 across numerous retailers have been turning out much better than before. And while some are still having trouble when it comes to purchasing Sony’s newest video game console, today’s latest restock at Walmart proved to be another reliable sale for many.

Not long after today’s PS5 restock at Walmart began, social media started to light up with customers sharing their own experiences with the sale. Fortunately, today’s drop turned out much better for a ton of people. Numerous customers after the restock began sharing their own joy when it came to finally being able to cop the PS5, specifically because this process took them months to see through.

Unfortunately, just because the PS5 restock at Walmart went better than normal doesn’t mean that everyone had great luck. Per usual, the Walmart site did experience some issues, which led to a good amount of folks running into various glitches and errors. Still, if there is one thing to take away from this PS5 sale, it’s that the console does slowly seem to be more available than it was last year, which bodes well for the future.

Did you try to get the PS5 today for yourself in this new Walmart restock? And if so, what was your own experience like? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

And if you’re curious to see how a number of customers fared with today’s new PS5 drop, keep reading on down below.

My ol lady just lucked up and got me a ps5 at Walmart she’s the official goat ! — logan (@LoganDuvall00) January 13, 2022

Got me a PS5 Digital secured from Walmart pic.twitter.com/0Haq35WwsQ — Danny (@danny813) January 13, 2022

https://twitter.com/HollywoodHunts1/status/1481728411810811909

@walmarthelp I understand technical difficulties, but what else can I do? I'm paying for Walmart+ for a PS5 opportunity, get in line at exactly 3:00, and when my que hits 1 minute it resets to 10 minutes and doesn't move for 40 minutes straight. — Dudefighter (@Crupdaddy) January 13, 2022

https://twitter.com/OrlandoGoldblum/status/1481734460378861569

https://twitter.com/Canteloupey/status/1481738235374026752

After landing 2 PS5 bundles from GameStop last February that I bought for friends, I was finally able to get one for us to keep! Shoutout to @mattswider and @LewdBu for the heads up on the Walmart drop! 🙏🏽 #ps5 #ps5stories pic.twitter.com/ijUnXUpP9i — Chris (@leonbawlz) January 13, 2022

Walmart restocked the PS5 today. Got it for retail and didn't have to pay a scalper. Old Eddie would have come up off that extra bread. pic.twitter.com/eE1HDzwBn9 — Yusuke UraFlexi (@LordOLostCauses) January 13, 2022

