PS5 Restock at Target Leads to Widespread Cancellations

Another new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Target early this morning. The new sale process was divulged by the retail giant ahead of time, and as such, most customers looking to buy the hardware were prepared in advance. Sadly, despite being so prepared, and even completing the purchasing process, Target ended up canceling a fair number of orders that it released today.

As soon as this new PS5 restock kicked off today at Target, social media began to fill up with impressions from customers who were trying to complete a transaction. Per usual, Target’s website immediately started to experience various errors, leading a number of customers to be unable to even add the PS5 to their cart. And even if they did get this far, others were never able to finish the buying process later on in the transaction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By far the worst thing that happened to a number of customers though came about in the hours after this PS5 restock. While some were able to cop a PS5 when the sale began this morning, as time passed, Target began sending out emails informing customers that their order had been canceled. No further explanation was given by Target for this, but it led to a number of buyers being greatly unhappy. Worst of all, this isn’t the first time Target has done this, showing that it seems to be a new trend at the storefront.

Did you try to buy a PS5 in this new restock from Target today? And if so, what was your own experience like? Let me know down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Additionally, keep reading onward if you would like to see more of the reactions that some customers had with today’s new PS5 sale process.

Even Banks Are Betraying Customers

https://twitter.com/Ch_ozz/status/1461685245460324359

How Is This So Common?

https://twitter.com/rogXue/status/1461691775903571970

Target Should Adopt Sony’s Sale Model

https://twitter.com/Failingatthis/status/1461701061962436608

Don’t You Love it When That Happens?

https://twitter.com/Asap_Dwayne_/status/1461710208934330387

Another L

https://twitter.com/vern8408/status/1461729576674025475

Maybe Next Time

https://twitter.com/PotKttleBlack/status/1461676927962566661

Still Can’t Add to Cart

https://twitter.com/StacyMarie1279/status/1461676195855179790

Cancellations Left and Right

https://twitter.com/Raider_Rue/status/1461764865119326210

Another Order Scrapped

https://twitter.com/RealBennyHana/status/1461798977343533065

Learn From Walmart’s Failure