PS5 Stock Shortages Reportedly Expected to Continue Through 2022

Sony reportedly expects that stock shortages for the popular next-gen console PlayStation 5 to continue through 2022, according to a new report featuring information on a briefing to analysts after the financial results reporting in late April. In part, this appears to be due to a shortage of components like semiconductors, and Sony does not expect its supply to be able to keep up with the demand for the PS5. The same financial results revealed that the company had sold nearly 8 million PS5s as of March 31st of this year, meaning that the actual number as of right now is even higher.

The report specifically comes by way of Bloomberg, and according to said report, Sony has not yet offered an estimate as to when it expects supply to even out. "I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand," Hiroki Totoki, Sony's Chief Financial Officer, reportedly told a group of analysts during the briefing mentioned earlier.

As for the shortage of semiconductors, that itself isn't exactly news. The problem with components shortages for electronics has been going on for months at this point, and certainly has not just caused problems for Sony but for essentially all electronics manufacturers. Given the report, it seems like companies don't expect the shortage -- leading to a relatively short supply of consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch -- to resolve itself at any point in the near future, unfortunately.

The PlayStation 5 is currently available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

[H/T Kotaku]