Star Wars Outlaws Reveals DLC “A Pirate’s Fortune” Release Date

Star Wars Outlaws has announced that the second Story Pack DLC, “A Pirate’s Fortune”, will be released in May. The trailer details a new storyline in which Kay Vess will team up with a new character to hunt down riches hidden behind unimaginable danger. After a rocky release in August of 2024, Star Wars Outlaws remains a controversial addition to the overarching game franchise for the beloved series. Celebrated by developers as the first true open-world setting, the game received mixed reviews at launch for optimization problems and bugs that plagued the game. This was particularly difficult for PC players.

Despite the frustration from players, Ubisoft has continued development of DLC for the game to go along with the first Story Pack “Wild Card”, which launched with the game. Each expansion costs $14.99, unless players paid the $109.99 for the Gold Edition when first jumping into the game. This upgraded pack includes both Story Packs as part of the bundle.

The Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune DLC will release on May 15, 2025, on all platforms. There has been no information on the length of the DLC or what in-game story requirements may be needed to unlock the content. This new chapter of Star Wars Outlaws, as depicted in the trailer for “A Pirate’s Fortune”, sees Kay Vess teaming up with a vagabond alien determined to locate a hidden treasure. Together, they must escape prison, battle enemies in dangerous areas, and navigate difficult space terrain to locate the coveted treasure.

Unfortunately, only a few snippets of gameplay were shown during the trailer, depicting a space fight and a few shootouts. This is typical gameplay for Outlaws, and doesn’t seem to bring anything new to the table in the way of combat.

Since launch, Star Wars Outlaws has seen multiple patches to help improve performance and deal with the bugs that were reported by players. However, there has been little information on what the future of the game will be following the release of “A Pirate’s Fortune”. This could be frustrating news for those who purchased the upgraded editions of the game, expecting a full year’s worth of content for the price of the “Season Pass”.

While it is possible Ubisoft may surprise players with another announcement following the DLC’s release, the developer has not indicated there are any other plans for the game’s future at this time.

For those planning to start “A Pirate’s Fortune” on launch day, they will want to jump into the game and wrap up any major story points still unfinished. At this time, there has been no information on what will be required to unlock the content for the DLC. This could be a later-game story, or it could be something players can access from a fairly early point in the game. To make sure you are prepped for the new content, finishing the story is the best way to ensure access is unlocked on launch day.

For those still waiting to get Star Wars Outlaws, or put the money in for the game following the bumpy reviews, now might be the time to grab a copy and commit to the base game and DLC packs currently available. With the base game and both DLC packs, the Gold Edition is still worth grabbing to save a bit of money. The upgraded editions may go away following the DLC’s launch, so getting it ahead of time could be the solution to getting the best price.