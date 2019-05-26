New Videos Tease The Next-Gen Graphics You Could See on PS5 and The Next Xbox

The PS5 and next Xbox look poised to bring gamers the next-generation of console gaming sometime next year. That said, we still haven’t seen any games on running on either system. Hopefully, that will change next month at E3, but in the meanwhile you’re just going to have to settle for this new videos EA and DICE put out that show some next-gen graphics. More specifically, what next-gen hair will look like.

As you may know, one of the hardest things to do in video game development is create realistic, believable hair. As a result, while faces and facial animations continue to improve drastically every few years, hair hasn’t. Rendering hair is very difficult, but maybe it won’t be as difficult with the next-gen consoles.

EA and Dice have released several videos showing off the Frostbite engine and the hair it will be able to create and render with next-gen hardware. And while hair isn’t the most exciting thing, the improvement is pretty obvious, and makes you wonder what other graphical and technical improvements will come with the PS5 and next Xbox.

If you’re looking for what next-gen graphics will look like beyond hair, unfortunately, we don’t really have any examples. However, back in 2018 Epic Games released a video teasing some of the graphics you may see in future games using Unreal Engine, which is a lot.

As you can see, video game graphics are slowly but surely progressing into the uncanny territory. Facial animations and hair physics have long haunted animators and held back video games, but it looks like for the PS5 and next Xbox we may finally break past the technical limitations that have restrained and suffocated games this generation.

Of course, while the tech is rapidly progressing, it’s still going to be expensive, and thus only a handful of studios will probably be pushing video game graphics forward, such as Naughty Dog and Rockstar Games.

