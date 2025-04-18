New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 18th

With Easter coming around the corner, it’s important to make time to spend with family and friends this weekend. Whether by watching all the Star Wars films in preparation for Star Wars: Starfighter, or by playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as you await Mario Kart World, both options are solid choices for a get-together. Regardless of how you tackle this weekend’s festivities, The New York Times app will be there for you with a fresh batch of exciting puzzles to play. Connections and Strands are solid go-to’s but we all know that Wordle is the prime subject for many NYT users to tackle first. Yesterday’s puzzle was a tricky one, but for today, April 18th, the Wordle answer will be a bit challenging. For hints, tips, or the solution for today’s NYT game, we’ve got you covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wordle has been entertaining players since 2021, consistently bringing new words to the mix. Ranging from easy to difficult, you never know what kinds of words will be seen within the final blocks. Wordle is a puzzle game that has players solve a five-letter word with up to six chances to guess the final answer. Feedback will be provided through gray, yellow, and green blocks.

The Star Wars Celebration has started with a bang, as Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling took the stage to introduce Star Wars: Starfighter, which will be set five years after the events of Rise of the Skywalker. Fans at the event were treated to a first look at the trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu, which looks like quite the action-packed adventure we’ve all been waiting for since the last Disney+ season of the series. My starting word for today is “fight” since the tickets for the Levy and Gosling movie will have me fighting for a midnight screening ticket. The starting word has a yellow and a green block.

The word “fight” has a green block with I and a yellow block with G. This is a pretty good start, as getting a green block is a great indicator for which words to think of. The G is tricky to place, as it can be put anywhere within the five letters. The letter G is in the fourth position. To figure out today’s Wordle, look below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 18th is “Dirge.” Not a commonly heard word, but it’s got a good number of frequent letters used in guesses, so it’s not too hard a challenge. We will be back tomorrow with another Wordle puzzle piece. Have a great weekend, players.