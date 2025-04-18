New York Times Strands Answers for April 18th

Need a strategy to solve today’s puzzle? We at ComicBook have played it and have everything you’ll need to solve April 18th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to some helpful hints, tips, and tricks. Whether you start your day with Connections or Wordle, there’s always time for Strands to fit into your schedule, especially with its fun gameplay. Today’s theme, “On the board”, is certainly one head-scratcher if you don’t know where to look. Fortunately, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s new puzzle.

The New York Times’ Strands’ follows a simple concept: you are tasked with finding words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid, just like a typical word search. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like dippings or Western film. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of dippings, potential words would be dippings like ranch or guacamole.

Today’s Strands theme is “On the board”.

With today, April 18th’s puzzle, we have a theme that you may be able to get right away, but isn’t as specific as yesterday’s was. The theme for today’s Strands is “On the board”. Given the breadth of definitions ‘board’ has, it could be hard to pinpoint instantly. However, the usage of ‘on the’ to start does hint at it, so always make sure to keep all words in mind when solving. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram can be an iron or a dog, in Monopoly’s case.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, keep in mind that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Game Pieces.

With the combination of “On the board” and “Game Pieces”, we can determine that the words revolve around different types of pieces that you’d use in various board games. If you want to know all the correct answers in April 18th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Domino

Tile

Battleship

Game Pieces

Checker

Token

Knight

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.