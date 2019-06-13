PS5 Is Reportedly More Powerful Than Xbox Scarlett

Yesterday, during its E3 2019 press conference, Microsoft officially announced its next-gen Xbox, codenamed Project Scarlett. And it sounds a lot like the PS5. It will be 4x more powerful than the Xbox One X, and boasts 8K, 120fps capabilities, ray tracing, has some AMD-made innards, a SSD, and it will be out holiday season 2020. Also, it will be backwards compatible with every previous Xbox console, which is a bit different than the PS5, which has only confirmed PS4 backwards compatibility so far.

That said, at the moment of publishing, we don’t have many specifics on the actual specs of each console. We know some vague benchmarks and some of the components the systems will be using, but it’s unclear just how much power and improvement this will all manifest in the final product. However, according to some new scuttlebutt, the PS5 is more powerful than Xbox Scarlett.

The rumor comes way of Game Informer’s Andrew Reiner, who says he’s been hearing at E3 — presumably from developers — that the PS5 will take back the title of the most powerful console from Microsoft.

Rumors before the show say the PS5 is more powerful than Project Scarlett, but we’ll see. — Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) June 9, 2019

Of course, take this with a grain of salt, like any rumor, especially since this one conflicts with a rumor from earlier this year. It’s quite possible the PS5 will be more powerful, and thus probably more expensive, but I find it hard to believe Microsoft will let this happen after going so hard with the Xbox One X “most powerful console in the world” marketing. In reality, even if one console is slightly more powerful, the difference will most likely be marginal.

As you will know, there is some precedence of this though. While Microsoft is finishing this generation with the world’s most powerful console, at the start it was the PS4 that was more powerful than the Xbox One.

