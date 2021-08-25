PS5 and Xbox Series X Are Having a Big Restock Day

✖

If you've been unable to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X, today has been a very good day so far, as it's easily the biggest restock of next-gen consoles in weeks, if not months, if not all year. The Xbox Series X, and especially the PS5, have been very challenging to buy in 2021, just like in 2020. Component shortages, production delays, and the ongoing shipping crisis continues to limit stock of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with sky-high demand and a healthy reseller market exasperating the problem.

The last few weeks, PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks have been hard to come by. Not only have they seemingly slowed down, but just like previous restocks, they sell out very quickly. That said, today gamers got several opportunities to cop a next-gen machine.

The restock frenzy began with Ant Online, which released new stock of the Xbox Series X and PS5. Unfortunately, these restocks were limited to bundles, as was the GameStop restock that followed, and the Dell restock that followed this one. That said, because the stock was limited to bundles, it lasted a lot longer than normal non-bundle restocks.

After this restock rapid-fire, the Microsoft Store released new Xbox Series S stock, and then shortly after Amazon followed with its own Xbox Series S restock. Then came Walmart, who released stock of every variant of the next-gen machines. And if that wasn't enough, Amazon then dropped another restock, but this time for the PS5.

The bulk of restocks have been for the standard PS5, the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S, providing PlayStation and Xbox fans with plenty of opportunities to cop each of these consoles. That said, not much of this stock was for the all-digital PS5, which continues to be the hardest next-gen machine to buy.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why so many retailers released new stock today. Further, it's unclear if Amazon's PS5 restock will be the final restock of the day. There's been no word of any additional restocks of any next-gen machine, but typically they are stealth-released, so this doesn't rule out further restocks in the coming hours. Keep tabs on the links below:

PlayStation 5:

Xbox Series X / S:

All of that said, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Were you able to cop a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S today?

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.