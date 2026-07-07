PlayStation Finally Breaks Social Media Silence Following Discless Backlash & Fans Aren’t Having It

After dropping the news that it will stop printing physical game discs for new games in 2028, PlayStation went silent on social media. As backlash rolled in in response to the news, the major official PlayStation accounts went on pause. From July 1st to July 7th, PlayStation took a break from X, Bluesky, and Instagram. Now, the official account on X has resumed posting, but not to address the backlash.

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Following a weeklong silence, a new post has finally appeared on the official PlayStation X account. It was also cross-shared to the company’s Bluesky account. As the first message since the disc-free announcement, you might expect Sony to address the elephant in the room. Instead, the post is just… an ad for a new product. No mention of the radio silence or the disc-less controversy. And from the comments, it’s clear fans aren’t ready to let Sony move on this easily.

PlayStation Returns to X to Promote New Product, But Gamers Aren’t Ready to Move On

Courtesy of PlayStation

Since its controversial announcement, PlayStation hasn’t been completely silent. A few new YouTube videos and blog posts did pop up over the last week. But it’s pretty clear that they were giving the social media storm some time to quiet down before resuming posting on sites like X. The initial July 1st announcement about physical discs going away in 2028 has over 165.7 million views and 99K comments, many of them furious about the decision. And until this morning, it was the last new post on the @PlayStation account.

Apparently, about a week off felt like the right amount of time. At long last, a new post broke the silence at 9 AM ET on July 7th. Rather than address backlash or concerns about a disc-free future, it has big “let’s move on already” energy. But gamers aren’t having it.

The new post shows off the FlexStrike wireless fight stick, a new PlayStation product that’s currently available for pre-order. Whether or not fighting game fans might want a new controller for the PS5, gamers aren’t about to let PlayStation move on so quickly. In the first hour since the post went live, it’s been flooded with reactions about the digital-only backlash of last week. Top among them include Domino’s UK continuing on the “digital pizza” train and several demands for physical discs.

Sony there's something you should address… pic.twitter.com/AtBQIaCoPJ — NikTek (@NikTek) July 7, 2026

It’s clear that fans are still upset with PlayStation’s planned pivot away from physical games. And this return to social media isn’t sitting well with those who expected an actual response from Sony. As one response to the new tweet says, “After a 5-day hiatus, this is what ya’ll post? Crazy work.” Another quite rightly points out that PlayStation looks to be avoiding addressing the elephant in the social media room.

It’s quite possible this promotional tweet was scheduled well in advance. But given the extended gap in posting, it’s hard to deny that PlayStation put a brief pause on other scheduled posts. Now, it seems like the strategy may just be returning to business as usual and hoping things blow over. For now, at least, that strategy isn’t working, with over 22K comments largely focused on the digital-only controversy.

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