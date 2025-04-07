PlayStation Fans Panicking About PS6 Price: “I’m Scared”

PlayStation fans are concerned about the PS6 price, following recent industry developments. Sony has yet to announce the PS6, let alone begin talking about its price. And this probably won’t change yet for at least a couple years. In the meantime though, the new tariffs implemented by President Trump and his administration have PlayStation fans worried that whenever the PS6 does release, it is going to be very expensive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current expectation is the tariffs are going to dramatically increase the price of video game hardware, starting with the Nintendo Switch 2. This is, of course, assuming that the cost will be past completely onto the consumer. What’s more likely though is that there will be a smaller increase as video game manufacturers pass the cost onto consumers only partially.

For now, all we have is speculation and uncertainty, which in turn causes panic and worry. To this end, over on the PS5 Reddit page, PlayStation fans are “scared” what the price of the PS6 could be.

“I’m scared of how much the PS6 will cost,” writes one PlayStation fan. And considering the comment has almost 1,000 votes up, it is safe to assume they aren’t alone in this feeling.

In addition to fear of how much the PS6 will cost, others are worried the PS6 will be delayed to avoid price shock.

“There’s a real potential that ‘next gen’ for both PlayStation and Xbox could be intentionally delayed to avoid the price shock,” reads a second comment. “This gen may very well last beyond 2028 without new hardware, which would mark the longest gap between generations.”

Of course, if the PS6 doesn’t release until 2028 or later, then the situation could be very different and hardly relevant anymore. Whether this is because of stabilization or because a new administration is on the horizon. However, production would have to start sooner, so Sony would have to make a call on the PS6 much sooner than this. And if it doesn’t feel comfortable making such a hefty investment with so much economic and price uncertainty, then it could very well push its plans back, which in turn would delay the PS6.

It’s also important to note that making money on hardware units is not where PlayStation makes its money. It makes its money in software and subscriptions it sells on the back of hardware. To this end, it could eat a lot of the extra costs itself and sell the console at a major loss. However, there is a cutoff point where the math won’t math. What this cutoff point is though, only the bean counters at PlayStation know.