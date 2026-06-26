New PlayStation Sales Data Suggests PS6 Release Could Be a Disaster

New sales data tied to PlayStation suggests that the release of the PS6 could end up being disastrous. While PlayStation has yet to formally announce the PS6, reports have widely suggested that the next-gen console is shaping up to arrive in 2027. Unfortunately, given recent sales numbers tied to the PS5, it looks like interest in the PS6 could be incredibly low if current trends continue up until its launch.

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According to Circana, which tracks video game sales data in the United States, PlayStation’s hardware sales in May 2026 were the lowest in company history since May 2000. This drastic fall in PS5 sales came in the wake of the console receiving price increases in April, which resulted in its baseline model going up to $600, while the PS5 Pro shot up to $900. Clearly, many who are in the market for a PS5 are refusing to buy the console at this value, prompting sales to capsize.

Because of this data, it suggests that the PlayStation 6 is in major trouble if it were to launch next year. Not only would the PS6 surely come in at an even higher price, likely over $1,000, but there’s a chance that games for the console could become even more costly as well. Although many hardcore PlayStation fans would likely still try to buy the PS6 at launch regardless of its price, it’s apparent that these high costs are ones that the average consumer is not willing to spend.

Looking forward, there’s also the possibility that PlayStation will be increasing the current price of the PS5 and PS5 Pro yet again. Xbox recently warned that it expects component costs to continue spiking well into 2027, which would surely lead to manufacturers raising the price of their hardware once again. Assuming that this is true, it could lead to a situation where the PS6 is close to $1,500 by the time its release comes around.

Because of these hardware troubles, PlayStation is likely planning to keep supporting the PS5 long after the PS6 finally hits the market. This is something that was already seen in this current generation, as many first-party PlayStation games were released on PS4 years after the arrival of the PS5. To help offset the need for PlayStation fans to immediately upgrade to the PS6, many games will almost certainly continue launching on PS5.

Speaking of PlayStation’s games, the company has a busy slate planned for the coming year. Not only is Marvel’s Wolverine finally slated to release on PS5 in September, but the newly announced God of War Laufey is also reportedly set to launch in the first months of 2027.

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