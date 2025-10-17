PSN Glitch Gives PlayStation Fans New PS5 Game for Free

Update: The PSN glitch resulting in PlayStation fans downloading a new PS5 game from the PlayStation Store for free has been fixed. Right now, those who took advantage of the exploit have retained their free copy, but this may still change.

Original: PlayStation fans are using a new PSN glitch to get a new PS5 game for free from the PlayStation Store. The glitch has been live for a few hours, with no comment from Sony. It remains to be seen if Sony will honor the claims. In the past, it has revoked downloads of those who have exploited PSN glitches to bypass the normal purchasing procedure, but there have also been instances where it has honored the downloads. In other words, there is no consistent historical precedent to signal what will happen next, though the former is more common than the latter.

This week, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun was released on PS5. On the PlayStation Store, it costs $39.99. However, there is a free upgrade path for those who own the game on PS4. The exploit involves the PS4 demo for the game. If you download the PS4 demo, it lets you upgrade this PS4 demo version to the full version of the game on PS5.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is a real-time tactics game meets stealth game released by German studio Mimimi Games and publisher Daedalic Entertainment in 2016. The former has since closed, but it had nothing to do with Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, which was received well when it was released. To this end, it boasts an 85 on Metacritic and an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam, and the result of a 95% approval rating after 8,860 user reviews. And then on the PlayStation Store specifically, it has a 4.55 out of 5 rating. Suffice to say, it is one of the best tactical stealth games of the PS4 generation.

If you miss out on getting Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun for free via this PSN exploit, it is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, alongside a new AAA horror game, which subscribers are calling one of the “best looking” games on PS5. Meanwhile, if you don’t have PS Plus, but are looking for something new to play, you need to look no further than the latest PS5 game that PlayStation fans voted the best game of September 2025.

