New Free PlayStation Plus Game Has the “Best Looking” Graphics Ever, Say Fans

A new free PS5 game available via PlayStation Plus is being hailed as the “best-looking” game ever made free with the Sony subscription service. Consequently, it is an AAA game that was just made free this month via all tiers of the subscription service: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. That said, it is limited to the PS5, so subscribers on PS4 are not going to be able to check out whether or not this claim is true.

For October, PlayStation Plus subscribers across all tiers got the following three games for free: Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, and Goat Simulator 3. Each of these games has its merits, obviously. In fact, back in 2023, Xbox Game Pass subscribers hailed Cocoon as one of the biggest surprises of 2023. However, the standout is no doubt Alan Wake 2, another 2023 release, and one of the best releases of the year. More than this, Alan Wake 2 boasts some of the best graphics on the PS5, as some PS Plus subscribers are learning.

“Insanely Realistic”

“Is Alan Wake 2 the best-looking game on PS Plus as of 2025,” reads a recent, popular post on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page. “I’ve been playing it on my PS5, and the graphics are insanely realistic. In some scenes, it almost looks like real life.”

Of course, in isolation, this post is not that noteworthy, but both the number of votes up and the comments echo the sentiment. While there is some critique to be had of Alan Wake 2, nobody can deny that it is one of the best-looking PS5 games.

“In this game, you can notice the generational change perfectly,” reads the top comment on the post. Another adds: “It’s probably the best looking game I’ve played this generation on console.”

In our official and glowing review of the game, we praised how good it looks, and it is probably the best-looking game ever to be released for free on PlayStation Plus. However, there are better-looking PS5 games, chiefly Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

What makes Alan Wake 2’s graphics stand out, though, is not just the fidelity and attention to detail, but it also boasts a very good art direction, which enhances the experience of staring at it. It also helps that it’s very good, something PS Plus subscribers also recently learned.

