PSN Officially Back After 24 Hours (But What Happened?)

Following a drawn out and massive PSN outage that lasted nearly 24 hours, the service has been fully restored according to the PSN Service Status page. The official PlayStation Support page notes that all facets of PSN on PS4 and PS5 — account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct — are all operating as normal with minimal to no hiccups. As for what happened, PlayStation has yet to say. There is speculation of a massive DDOS attack, but this has not been confirmed. A hack has also not been ruled out, but at this point seems unlikely.

PSN first went down around 7 p.m. ET on February 7. The unexpected outage not only has impacted every single PSN user on PS4 and PS5 in the United States, but every single PSN user around the world. Further, every single facet of PSN went down. This included PS Plus. To this end, not only have PS4 and PS5 users not been able to access online games, but PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premiums have not been able to access the respective libraries of each.

The PSN outage also impacted the PlayStation Store. Not only have PS4 and PS5 users been unable to purchase PS4 and PS5 games from the PlayStation Store, they have been unable to download said games, let alone play them.

Other issues resulting from the PSN outage have include no ability to message or communicate with PSN friends, PlayStation Direct being inaccessible, and PlayStation Video being inaccessible. Further, PlayStation users have been unable to not just sign into their PSN accounts, but make any changes to said account.

In the case where PlayStation users have not set their PS4 or PS5 as their primary console, there has been option to play even single-player games.

