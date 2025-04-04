PSN Users Slam Sony and PlayStation Store: “How Isn’t This a Scam?”

PSN users across PS4 and PS5 have slammed Sony over a major PlayStation Store user that is scamming PlayStation fans out of their money. During the PS4 generation, the PlayStation Store slowly began to become overrun with slop and scams. And this has only gotten worse during the PS5 generation. The problem is not exclusive to Sony. For example, there isn’t a single worse digital storefront in this regard than the Nintendo Switch eShop. That said, while not a unique problem, it is a major problem for the PS Store. And it’s a problem PS4 and PS5 owners are starting to get sick of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As one Reddit user over on the PlayStation Reddit page notes, recently three of the top five “trending” games on the PlayStation Store were scam games. Two of these games were scam games pretending to be Steam hit R.E.P.O. while another was a scam game pretending to be fellow Steam hit Schedule I. The three games are utter and complete scams pretending to be other games. Yet, not only are they on the PlayStation Store, but they are being advertised on the PlayStation Store via the aforementioned Trending page. This inherently means PlayStation fans are unknowingly buying these games thinking they are something they are not otherwise they would not be trending.

“How isn’t that a scam,” writes one Reddit user of the problem. Meanwhile, another PlayStation fan adds: “Every time I say Sony should do something to remove them I get some moron reply to me saying it’s ‘the free market’ and “peoples own fault for being stupid if they buy them’. But I believe you should stop companies from trying to trick people into losing money.”

Other comments reveal that PlayStation fans have simply stopped using the PlayStation Store due to issues like this one, and other issues that stem from the lack of curation, which in turn has led to the PS Store being flooded with shovelware and scams. To be fair to Sony, the latter are typically removed from the PS Store, but it takes a little bit. When this happens, refunds are issued, or at least presumably issued.

Unfortunately, Sony continues to remain silent about the problem. And considering the problem has been developing for years, there’s little reason to expect the situation to improve.

“That’s an issue with all storefront really, not just PlayStation. But I really struggle to understand how they don’t have some sort of good system to detect these things,” adds a third PlayStation fan.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest PlayStation news, all of the latest PlayStation rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation deals — click here.

H/T, PSLS.