PUBG 2 Reportedly Releasing Sooner Than Previously Thought

A new report has revealed a release window for not PUBG New State, but PUBG 2, aka a proper sequel to 2017's breakout hit, which, alongside H1Z1, helped birthed the battle royale genre. PUBG 2 has yet to be announced or even confirmed, but according to a prominent PUBG insider and leaker, the sequel is coming sometime next year, 2022.

Unfortunately, the leaker, PlayerIGN, doesn't divulge any additional details, though they do note that it's coming to PC and consoles. Unfortunately, there's no specification on what platforms it's in development for, but you'd assume it's a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S game, and possibly PS4 and Xbox One game as well.

If this is true -- emphasis on if -- the game should be revealed sooner rather than later. PUBG is still very popular and you'd assume a proper sequel would get an appreciable marketing campaign that would consist of months of trailers and commercials.

For now, take all of this with a big grain of salt. While the source in question is considered reputable by many, all the information they provided is still unofficial, and even if it's accurate, it's subject to change. Things change all the time in game development, especially release targets.

At the moment of the publishing, no implicated and official party has commented on this report. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

