Xbox Game Pass Adds One of 2020's Most Popular Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass, or more specifically, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, has a new game and it's one of 2020's most popular games. Today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S have a new game to enjoy and only Ultimate subscribers, as it's been added through EA Play, which is bundled with Game Pass Ultimate. In other words, while Ultimate subscribers have a new and popular game to enjoy today, regular ol' subscribers do not.

For $5 extra a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate most notably comes with Xbox Live Gold and an EA Play subscription packaged in. The former nets Ultimate subscribers additional "free" games every month with Games With Gold. Meanwhile, EA Play gives Ultimate subscribers access to a large portion of EA's library.

As for the game itself, Madden NFL 21 debuted last August and was one of the best-selling games of the year in the United States. Of course, Madden NFL 22 will be out this summer, but until then, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy the latest entry in the series.

"It's no secret that EA's Madden NFL franchise has had a monopoly on football video games for years, even decades," reads the opening of our review of the game. "If you love football, you play Madden, and there's not really another choice. Unfortunately for gamers, EA has seemingly taken advantage of that fact as of late, churning out a near-carbon copy of the same game every fall, just with new players and ratings. The lack of changes has been infuriating, to say the least, especially when there isn't another option on the market. This year, at least, the folks at EA are finally listening. Madden NFL 21 is a long-overdue upgrade."

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of the game being added to the regular version of the subscription service, and it's not 100 percent clear how long it will be available via EA Play.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, interviews, and previews -- click here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.