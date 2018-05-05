PUBG Pulls 50-Player Death Match After Server Issues

Earlier this week, the team behind the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds debuted their War Mode ‘Desert Knights.’ The 50-player death match pitting 10 five-man teams against each other after respawning on a plane. The event kicked off on May 3rd and was supposed to last until the 6th, but the developers had to pull the plug early due to server issues.

“PC Players: The emergency maintenance is now complete. Unfortunately, we’ve had to prematurely end this week’s event mode, as it was found to be the cause of recent server instability. Our engineers are working hard to ensure this problem doesn’t occur in the future.”

This means that players only had less than 24 hours to try out the new War Mode for themselves and the cut off was before the weekend could start. It’s understandable to pull it though, if the servers were that unstable it’s better to pull them down than to provide a totally broken experience and turn players away from Event Modes all together. Still, with season 4 of Fortnite garnering so much praise, we hope that the team at Bluehole has something in mind to compensate players.

In case they do decided to bring it back for another run, here’s what you can expect:

War Mode Rules:

All players are grouped up in teams of five. Each game will have a maximum of 50 players (up to ten full teams).

Immediately after the plane gets into the air, the safe zone is visible on the map.

The safe zone is small—but slightly larger than the previous iteration of War Mode—and never closes in or changes location throughout the duration of the game.

Getting kills and knocks (when your opponent is “down but not out”) earns points for your team. The first team to get 200 points wins.

Kill: +3 points Knocks: +1 point Own Team Kill / Own Team Knock: -5 points

If no team reaches 200 points before the 15-minute time limit, the team with the highest score will be declared the winner.

Each time you’re killed, you’ll respawn in planes that fly by every 40 seconds.

Loadouts, Loot, and Care Packages:

This time around, players spawn with top-tier equipment that’s normally found only in care packages. This includes:

One random care package weapon (AWM, M24, Mk14, M249, Groza, or AUG)

A level three vest

A level three helmet

Two grenades

Other Event Rules: