PUBG Players Are Showing Off Their Best Melee Throws to Win a Contest

There’s a series of contests going on in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds right now to round out the end of the year and give players a chance to win real-life and in-game prizes. The first of these challenges that’s happening now asks players to share their best melee kills, but there’s a catch: The melee weapons have to be thrown for the clips to be eligible for rewards. Players have been sharing their clips online to be considered for the rewards, some of which are impressive while others at least qualify as an attempt.

The contests are part of the first ever PUBG Awards event that began this month and will continue into December. Divided up into four different weeks of contests, there will be a total of 50 winners who will receive trophies, shirts, and in-game cosmetics. As you can see from the trailer above, the first of these contests is all about slapping an enemy with a frying pan or another melee weapon, but it must be done by throwing it at them.

Challenge 1 starts now. Send us your best Melee Throw clip for a chance at a real-life PUBG Award or other prestigious prizes! All entries must include: #AimToWin #PUBGAwards2019 #Contest

Rules here: https://t.co/0ELxX8jPGt pic.twitter.com/PUXbmhZjmQ — PUBG (@PUBG) November 27, 2019

PUBG’s mechanic that allows players to throw melee weapons was added at the beginning of the month, and you can catch up on that here if it’s been a while since you played. You can also see some of the submissions below after they were shared on Twitter to see what the competition looks like.

Getting Fancy

Flying Pan

Winning the Match

There Was an Attempt

Does It Count?

3 For 3

3 for 3 and the other player was kind enough to let me pick up my kukri everytime. #Ishouldhavedied#AimToWin #PUBGAwards2019 #Contest pic.twitter.com/NOPdi9ssTs — Louis (@LouixBlenkTron) November 27, 2019

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

There Was Another Attempt

To Save the Teammates

He’s attacking my teammates and I have to do that to save him.

I like pubg very much

I hope I can get props#AimToWin #PUBGAwards2019 #Contest pic.twitter.com/uyxq4hEOru — lucky7 (@lucky750041766) November 28, 2019

For the Win