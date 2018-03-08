PUBG Latest Anti-Cheat Update Goes Awry on Randoms, Fix Incoming (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Bluehole has just informed us that the issue appears to be fixed. If you’re still experiencing this issue, make sure to report it to their forums. According to the company, all temporary bans (unjustly banned) have been lifted.

Original Story:

The team behind the record-breaking battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been very transparent about their desire to tackle the rampant cheating problem taking over the game. With over 1.5 million cheaters accounted for, to say that they were taking new anti-cheat measures seriously was a massive understatement. Unfortunately, it wasn’t also without problems.

Hundreds of players were flocking to the Bluehole forums claiming foul play when it comes to the banning process. Most were stating that they were being banned for no reason, which isn’t a new thing for hackers to say but in this case, it’s true. Turns out that their latest anti-cheat update is targeting randoms and preventing them from accessing the game, something was definitely not intended.

The team took to their social media account to let players know that they are aware of the issue now and are actively working on a fix:

PC players, we are aware of a detection logic related bug that occurred after today’s anti-cheat update and is temporarily preventing some players from accessing our game. Please accept our apologies. We are working on a fix as fast as we can. — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) March 8, 2018

Though the team made the right step in addressing the issue and are constantly taking the steps needed to make the game better, many were not appeased:

I feel like I’m punished for buying this game, with the constant bugs, server down times, reoccurring issues, new problems arising — black dodge charger (@Brandildong) March 8, 2018

Just got it too bro! banned then unbanned now banned again! hahaha why did we buy this for 30??? xDDDD — Kris Sandoval 🐱 (@Grumpy_csgo) March 8, 2018

You now tell us this maintenance is a cheat prevention update? And wait, it’s buggy and makes the game worse. You guys hiring? I’d love to ignore my customers and waste time doing nothing. I have experience in sleeping on the job, and not showing up to work. — Steve (@TweetinSteve) March 8, 2018

Some of the responses got even more heated, but you get the drift. Many of the players are still reporting getting the traditional “Banned” message, as well as simply not being able to get in the game. “Too many suspected complaints for using illegal software” has been the most common message players received, regardless of in-game behavior.

Our recommendation is that if you happen upon this message, try back a few hours! Some players that received like messages are saying that they are back in the game, though not all. The process of correction takes time but at least we know the team is on it.