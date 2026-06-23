Disney Reveals New Free Game with KPop Demon Hunters Meets Genshin Impact Vibes

Earlier this year, Disney shut down one of its long-running mobile games. Often, this kind of shutdown happens because a developer wants to shift focus to another project. Of course, Disney has plenty of successful games going. Disney Dreamlight Valley is still going strong with free updates and paid DLC. But sure enough, Disney has revealed a brand-new free mobile game is headed our way. And from the initial details, it’s quite unlike what we’ve seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On June 23rd, the official website for the upcoming free-to-play adventure game, Disney Sparklink Stars, went live. The website launch comes alongside the start of pre-registration for the game. While no official release window has been confirmed, pre-registration often comes not too long before a new mobile game’s full launch. Disney Sparklink Stars also launched an official Twitter and YouTube account. For now, there are no English-language official accounts for the game. But at first glance, it looks like an exciting new direction for Disney mobile games.

Disney Sparklink Stars Might be the Closest We’re Getting to a KPop Demon Hunters Mobile Game Any Time Soon

Courtesy of Disney and coly inc

After posting a teaser video on June 20th, Disney and developer coly, inc have launched the official website for Disney Sparklink Stars. We don’t have too many concrete details on the game just yet, but the first official character reveal makes it look like a Disney Genshin Impact. And honestly? I’m kind of here for it. The game will be a free-to-play iOS and Android release, and is billed as “a dream-fulfilling Spark Rider training adventure game.” This is a translation of the Japanese-language website, as there is currently no English website for the game.

So far, Sparklink Stars has shared one main promo image. It features a Cinderella-inspired character who looks ready for the performance of a lifetime. Indeed, much of the initial promo plays homage to Cinderella, with quotes about making dreams come true prominently displayed on the game’s new official X account. But as for the art style here, it’s much more akin to anime-inspired games like Genshin Impact, which makes me think we’re getting a gacha game here.

According to the official website, Sparklink Stars is set in Luminoustair, a magical futuristic city in the Sparkle Islands. Characters called Spark Riders perform there, making dreams come true. In other words, the game looks like a sort of KPop Demon Hunters meets Genshin Impact hybrid filled with pop idols that gamers will recruit to their team.

Courtesy of Netflix

For now, that’s about all we know. There’s a new Disney mobile game, it’s free-to-play, and it’s giving Genshin Impact vibes with a healthy dash of KPop Demon Hunters. A release window has yet to be revealed, though the start of pre-registration is a good sign it won’t be too long. Unfortunately, it’s looking like that Disney Sparklink Stars is set to release in Japan before any kind of worldwide release. But with any luck, this Disney idol game will be enough of a hit to warrant a global stage for the mysterious Spark Riders soon enough.

If you want to stay up-to-date with Disney Sparklink Stars, you can follow the game’s official X account. Now that the game has been officially revealed, we should hopefully get more details on gameplay and included characters soon enough.

Are you excited for a new Disney mobile game? Or do you need to see more about it first? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!