Marvel’s Blade Gets New Update from Bethesda (And It’s Good News)

Since it was announced back in 2023, Marvel’s Blade has been a bit of a mystery. Both its developer, Arkane, and publisher, Bethesda Softworks, have been pretty much silent about the game’s progress. With other big projects getting canceled left and right, plus rumors of a huge wave of layoffs coming at Xbox, that silence feels pretty concerning. The last we heard about Marvel’s Blade was a quick comment in late 2025, asking for patience from fans. Now, in a time filled with uncertainty for Xbox-owned studios, Bethesda’s Todd Howard has made some promising remarks about Blade.

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Recently, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma unveiled an aggressive “reset” plan to get the publisher back on track. This will reportedly result in major layoffs come July. Sharma also notes that she wants to focus on getting new games in tentpole franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout released more quickly. Notably absent from that list? Marvel’s Blade, which is being developed by Bethesda-Zenimax-owned Arkane. But according to relatively recent comments from Bethesda’s Todd Howard, Marvel’s Blade may be safe from the chopping block.

Marvel’s Blade Development is Reportedly Ongoing And Going Well (Or At Least, It Was)

Courtesy of Arkane, Bethesda Studios, and Marvel Games

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Todd Howard once again remarked on the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6. But if you were hoping for anything concrete, alas, Howard remains pretty coy. He did note that the majority of Bethesda is working on the game, which is the biggest project underway at the studio. From the sounds of it, Asha Sharma and her team are putting pressure on the team to finally deliver Elder Scrolls 6, arguably one of the biggest games under the Xbox umbrella.

However, Elder Scrolls 6 isn’t all that Bethesda has in the works, even if it’s all I personally think about when I see the Bethesda logo. The studio is also publishing Arkane’s Marvel’s Blade, one of a few highly anticipated superhero games that remains shrouded in mystery. Unlike Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the vampire hunter’s titular game hasn’t been officially delayed. But we haven’t heard much about it, either. This, combined with Xbox prepping for major layoffs that will likely include some cancelled projects, leaves the future uncertain for games like Marvel’s Blade. But Howard’s comments are somewhat promising.

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Howard didn’t reveal when fans might finally get more details about the game, which has shown off next to nothing since its 2023 announcement trailer. However, he did suggest that it’s moving along just fine. Despite the silence, Howard notes that he has seen the game in progress, and “the folks at Arkane are doing a really, really great job.” From the sounds of it, Marvel’s Blade is very much still in active development. Or at least, it was.

It’s important to note that, while the interview was published on June 22nd, Howard’s remarks date back to May 21st. That puts them well before Sharma’s reset plan, which means things could certainly have changed. However, with Marvel being a pretty big IP, combined with the success of prior Arkane projects like Dishonored, it does sound like the action-adventure game might be safe… for now. That said, if Xbox does axe Marvel’s Blade, it would hardly be the first major superhero video game to get shockingly shut down. I’m still mourning the loss of what Wonder Woman might have been, after all.

Are you excited for Marvel’s Blade, or do you need to see more from the game first? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!