PUBG: Battlegrounds Is Now Free to Play

In case you missed it, it was revealed late last year during The Game Awards 2021 that PUBG: Battlegrounds would become a free-to-play video game in the near future. Well, “near future” has arrived finally as of today PUBG: Battlegrounds is officially a free-to-play title on PC and consoles. The developer has also released Update 15.2 at the same time.

For those that previously purchased PUBG: Battlegrounds before it was available for free, a PUBG Commemorative Pack has been granted. The PUBG Commemorative Pack includes Battlegrounds Plus, as well as the Battle-Hardened costume skin set, the Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan, and the Battle-Hardened Legacy nameplate. Battlegrounds Plus is an optional, one-time premium upgrade for $12.99 designed specifically for the free version that includes 1,300 G-COIN, Survival Masters XP + 100% boost, Career – Medal tab, Ranked Mode, Custom Match functionality, and various in-game items.

The Battlegrounds are open for everyone, do you have what it takes to become a survivor? pic.twitter.com/m95ybbWNi4 — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) January 12, 2022

“As PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS pioneered the battle royale genre and has grown into a globally influential game IP, this is the perfect time to transition to F2P and welcome new players to the game,” Krafton, Inc. CEO CH Kim stated via the press release announcing PUBG: Battlegrounds would become a free-to-play title last year. “The game has grown substantially since we brought it to Early Access nearly five years ago, and we believe it offers one of the best values in gaming. Whether it’s the game’s eight unique maps, consistently updated features or engaging in-game partner activations, transitioning to F2P is the next step in our journey to widen the scope of the PUBG IP through content that both new and veteran players will love.”

As noted above, PUBG: Battlegrounds (previously known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and often simply referred to as PUBG) is now available as a free-to-play video game. Alongside that shift, the developer also released Update 15.2 for the popular video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PUBG: Battlegrounds right here.

