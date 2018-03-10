PUBG’s Latest Anti-Cheat Update Continues to Hurt the Game

The team behind the record-breaking battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been very transparent about their desire to tackle the rampant cheating problem taking over the game. With over 1.5 million cheaters accounted for, to say that they were taking new anti-cheat measures seriously was a massive understatement. Unfortunately, it wasn’t also without problems.

Earlier this week the problem centered around the software unfairly banning people without any causes other than a random pickup. Hundreds of players were flocking to the Bluehole forums claiming foul play when it comes to the banning process. Most were stating that they were being banned for no reason, which isn’t a new thing for hackers to say but in this case, it’s true. Turns out that their latest anti-cheat update is targeting randoms and preventing them from accessing the game, something was definitely not intended. Now that the banning issue has resolved, time for the next round.

The patch for the patch that needed to be patched is now live and now that patch needs a patch. Are you with us so far? The latest update isn’t banning players, but it is preventing them from playing all the same. It appears that PC players are running into an issue where the game just won’t stop crashing. The developers over at Bluehole issued a response regarding the latest known issue:

We released a patch yesterday without going through any maintenance to add some new anti-cheat features. However, we know that some players are having compatibility issues, causing the game to crash or are unable to launch the game.

We are doing our best to resolve this issue. With the issue that is related to the game not launching, we are checking for any conflict between anti-cheat solutions and other programs.

If you are having a Xenuine related error messages or an issue that is related to the game not starting, please use the following method so that we can further investigate this issue:

Go to Start -> Run -> Enter “msinfo32”-> file -> export -> enter a file name and click save. Please upload this file to the following forum thread, we will then forward all files to our development team for investigation.

We will not be removing our recent patch in order to keep blocking cheats effectively. For now, if nothing happens after trying to launch the game, please add both tslgame and tslgame_BE to the exception list in your anti-virus software (e.g. Trend Micro Internet Security, Avast).

With the team not willing to roll back the update “in order to keep blocking cheats effectively,” we’re not sure when the fix will go live. The framerate issues are rampant are are seemingly much more than a mild inconvenience. In response to a reddit thread, one dev had this to say:

“Some of us in the office have experienced the same problems ourselves, and after some troubleshooting we’ve determined that various programs are interfering with our anti-cheat solution, and that there’s a lot of tweaking we need to do on our end to fix that.”

We’ll keep you posted, but it looks like for now the reported issues are still common place until further notice.