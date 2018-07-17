Custom PUBG Matches Could Have an “Associated Cost”

Private PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds matches are being tested to allow PC players to create their own battle royale perimeters, but there might be a cost associated with them in the future.

Custom matches where players can change the rules to their whim are something that’s been requested for a while now, and PUBG Corp. says that the feature is finally on its way. Providing access to all PUBG players on the test servers, you can expect the feature to go live for everyone in the future.

“When you create your own custom match, you can play PUBG your way,” the announcement says. “Customize every aspect of the game, from circle behavior, item/vehicle spawn rates, to loadouts and more. You can even create and customize War Mode and Zombie Mode game types, then invite as many (or few) players as you want to join. Create private matches for friends, or public games so the whole world can enjoy your creation.”

The feature is available for free for all players on the test servers, though that’s not to say that it’ll remain that way forever. Saying that the custom matches “won’t have an associated cost” during the beta, a disclaimer in the announcement said that decision could be changed in the future to accommodate different games full of players. PUBG Corp. added that it’s open to feedback on this, something that it’ll probably get quite a bit of as players voice their opinions on the prospect of paying for custom matches.

PC 1.0 Update #18 is now available on the Test Servers. Jump in and check out the Sanhok-exclusive QBU and Rony, as well as our Custom Games Open Beta. Read the full patch notes here:https://t.co/SYoqKrataQ pic.twitter.com/40pYuQG8Hy — PUBG (@PUBG) July 17, 2018

“Throughout the open beta, custom games creation will be limited to 10,000 concurrent running games to ensure a stable service. Creating custom matches won’t have an associated cost during this phase. However, due to the extremely large amount of resources required to allow custom games to be available to all players, we may change this in the future to ensure everything runs smoothly and the system remains sustainable long-term. We’re open to your feedback on this system and we’ll have more details on this aspect of the system later.”

The custom PUBG match beta is just part of the larger update was released earlier today for the test servers, the full notes for that big update that introduced more vehicles and a new weapon seen here.