‘PUBG’ Devs Offer Free Beanies to Say ‘Sorry’ for Server Issues

It seems like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds‘ development team has been going out of their way to try and fix issues within the game and win back the trust of its many players. But even then, it’s still run into problems beyond its control, namely with server issues that have been affecting the game on PC over the past few days.

With that, the team has taken to Twitter to notify its fanbase that they’re very aware of these problems and trying to fix them as quickly as possible. It noted, “PC Players: We’re aware players in some regions are experiencing connectivity issues since maintenance ended, including ‘Network Lag Detected.’

“Our team is investigating these issues at the highest priority and we’ll update you once resolved.”

But it’s not just offering a quick apology to smooth over the matter. It’s begun offering a little bonus for players that have had their patience tested with servers, in the form of a special beanie that’s being offered on the house, along with a few extra BP points that can be used towards their next purchase. You can see the tweet below, along with a first look at the beanie that’s up for grabs.

We sincerely apologize for the negative experience caused by our recent server connectivity and matchmaking related issues. As compensation, we will be gifting all PC players the Black Beanie with Headphones item along with 20,000 BP. Log in to PUBG by 5pm PDT on Oct 23 to claim. pic.twitter.com/CW5L8nf25z — PUBG (@PUBG) October 18, 2018

As noted in the tweet above, you have until October 23 at 5 PM PDT to log in and claim these items. But that’s just about five days, so you’ve got time to jump in.

As far as when these issues will be resolved, PUBG Corp. didn’t exactly provide a timeframe. But considering it’s their highest priority at the moment, you probably shouldn’t expect them to linger too long. It did recently just drop a new update that makes different changes to the game, including the introduction of a new handgun, the Skorpion, along with a new War Mode called Conquest.

Considering that it wants its fans to keep serving up those Chicken Dinners, you probably shouldn’t expect the server maintenance to last too long.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC, as well as Xbox One.

(Hat tip to Eurogamer for the scoop!)