PUBG Cancels Platoon Event Mode After “Critical Error” Found

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on PC were supposed to be enjoying the newly added Platoon Event Mode on Steam but unfortunately due to a “critical error,” this week’s event has been cancelled entirely.

The team took to their Steam blog for the game to deliver the bad news, “Unfortunately, the Event Mode this week has been cancelled due to a critical error. We apologize for any frustration or disappointment this has caused. Event Mode: Platoon will not be returning next week, but will return at a later date.”

A shame, because the event actually really fun! “In Platoon Mode, you’ll join one of 5 10-person squads that make up your Platoon. Normal game objectives still apply, except on a massive 50 vs. 50 scale. Loot up and coordinate to be the last Platoon standing!”

It was supposed to kick off last night and run until the 21st, but obviously those plans have changed. Unlike Fortnite when this happens and they just swap it out with a different mode, the PUBG crew are instead focusing on fixing the current one so that next week can be good to go.

If it does make its triumphant return, here’s what players have to look forward to:

Two teams (Platoons) of 50 players will fight in Erangel.

Each Platoon is comprised of 5 squads, and each squad has 10 players.

Players in your Platoon, but not in your squad, will have a blue circle above their head.

Players in your Platoon, but not in your squad, are marked with a blue circle on the minimap.

Other rules are same as public match.

10-man squads only. Auto-matching is forced.

Weather is set to Sunny.

Red zones are enabled.

General care packages are enabled.

Killer Spectating is disabled.

Friendly fire is disabled (Including Platoon members).

Are you disappointed in the latest Event Mode being cancelled? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! While you’re waiting for a different mode to arrive, feel free to also check out the new Gunslinger crate that’s available for Twitch Prime members! There’s some free digs available to make your toon look smashing while they smash through the competition in Battle Royale!