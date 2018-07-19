Popular PUBG Event Mode Returns, Here’s What’s Different

Much like how Fortnite has Limited Time Modes, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has recently started doing their own version with their Event Modes. First introduced this year, these limited time events are a great way for players to change things up a bit in between vying for those winner, winner chicken dinners. Back by popular demand, Metal Rain has officially returned with a few changes to make it even better.

“Metal Rain is returning to PUBG in this week’s event mode,” opened up the latest update on the game’s official Steam page. “As before, players will be able to call either an armored UAZ or a special care package by using flare guns found throughout the map. Gather your friends or join a random group of 8 and battle it out for control of the airdrops in this all-out battle for superior firepower!”

They added, “We’ve improved the mode’s UI so players get a visual displaying which drop the flare gun will call in their current location and how many of each drop remain. This can be seen in the Map screen (M by default). Once the flare gun is fired, it will be marked on the map so that players can easily find where the care package drop point is.”

So when does the revamped mode take place? Glad you asked:

STARTS: July 19, 7pm PDT / July 20, 4am CEST / July 20, 11am KST

ENDS: July 22, 7pm PDT / July 23, 4am CEST / July 23, 11am KST

Queue times:

8-Man Squads on Erangel (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS : TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SEA/OC/SA : TPP

Flare Gun rules:

Flare guns spawn randomly alongside normal loot locations (flare gun spawn spots are no longer fixed)

When shot inside the safe zone (white circle), special care packages will be dropped

When shot outside the safe zone, a special vehicle—the armored UAZ—will be dropped

Misc event rules:

This mode is limited to eight-man squads on Erangel, and you can invite up to seven friends.

Auto-matching can be turned on or off (you don’t have to play as a full squad of eight if you don’t want to)

The mode is limited to 96 maximum players (12 teams of eight players)

Redzone is enabled

Regular care package drops are enabled

Killer spectating is enabled

Bluezone rules are the same as standard public match settings

Dynamic weather is enabled

Friendly fire is disabled

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC via Steam and Xbox One as an Early Access title.