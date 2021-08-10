PUBG Goes Free to Play for a Week with Limited-Time Rewards

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is free to play this week, but only on one platform. The game’s creators, Krafton, shared new details about the free-play week on Tuesday to confirm that it will indeed be free to play for a while assuming you’ve got a PC that can run it via Steam. The event is live now and will be available until August 16th with some limited-time rewards available for newcomers to incentivize them to learn the basics of the game and implement those teachings in matches.

The developers first announced the free week a couple of days ago when it showed off another collaboration PUBG recently got. Platforms weren’t confirmed at the time, but it makes sense that if it were to be free temporarily on any one platform, it’d be PC.

For those who want to try out PUBG again, all you have to do is download the game via Steam and play from now until August 16th at 2 p.m. PDT at which point the free-play period will end. All of the game’s available maps including the new Taego battleground and all that comes with it will be available as part of the test, too. Krafton also said that whatever you do in the free week transfers to the full game if you choose to buy it afterwards.

“All rewards, including Pass and Mission rewards along with XP and BP can be acquired,” Krafton said. “Also, all missions and stats will be recorded so that you can keep track of your achievements. All records will be carried over if played on the same account after purchase of the game title.”

For newcomers, an additional event called the “Newbie Training Course” is live for the duration of the free week. By completing different objectives tasking players with using parachutes, ledge grabs, and other parts of the game, you’ll unlock things like outfits and weapon skins.

I've prev stated last month, that the battle royale game is going to use this F2P week to gauge player responses; they've been trying to go F2P for a while now. pic.twitter.com/F5YtTYhN9h — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) August 5, 2021

While this part hasn’t been confirmed by the developers, there’s reason to believe this free week might be a test to see if the game can actually go free-to-play permanently. That much has been suggested by PUBG leaker PlayerIGN in the past, though Krafton’s made no public mentions of such a plan.