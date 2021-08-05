PUBG Gets a K-Pop Crossover and a Free Week Event

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds announced two events this week, one of this is live now with the other scheduled to get underway soon after. The first is a K-pop crossover with the supergroup Blackpink while the other is a free week that’s happening early next week. It’s also been suggested that this free week is meant to gauge interest in the game going completely free-to-play at some point in the future.

The Blackpink collab was shown off in the video below that featured a couple of different skins players will be able to choose from now that the event is live. Aside from outfits themselves, other cosmetic items will similarly be available to purchase.

Announcing the official collaboration of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and @BLACKPINK! Jump into the game and check out the changes made to celebrate! Disclaimer: Please note that the faces included in the video are not part of the BLACKPINK Collaboration Bundles in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. pic.twitter.com/Bj1ew8zj4S — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) August 5, 2021

That event is live now, but the free week hasn’t started just yet. Though the Twitter video cuts off a bit early, the same trailer which was shared on YouTube said at the end of the video that there’d be a free weekend starting on August 10th with the free week scheduled to last until August 16th.

According to PUBG leaker and dataminer PlayerIGN, this free week will be a test to see how much players are into the idea of PUBG being free. The PUBG informer reiterated past comments where they said this before and said that the Krafton team has been trying to take PUBG to a free-to-play point for a while now.

PUBG is holding a free-to-play week between August 10-16. ICYMI:

I've prev stated last month, that the battle royale game is going to use this F2P week to gauge player responses; they've been trying to go F2P for a while now. pic.twitter.com/F5YtTYhN9h — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) August 5, 2021

Though Krafton has confirmed the plans to make the game free for at least a couple of days, we don’t yet know all the details of the free week regarding any exception or limitations that might be in place. August 10th is just a few days away though, so it won’t be much longer until players learn more and are able to spend some time with the game themselves.