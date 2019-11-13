PUBG Gets a New Mode for Testing Experimental Features

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds already has a test server where players can preview content before it’s released, but the battle royale game is getting yet another system designed to test experimental additions. This system is in the game itself and is called “PUBG Labs.” PUBG Corp. announced the new way of testing features on Wednesday and said it’ll “directly benefit the community and grow our perspective on player priorities” as players try out new things while the additions are considered for full releases.

The new PUBG system can be found in the test servers now to test out the place where you’ll test things out. It’s located under the frequented “Play” menu and will play host to different features PUBG Corp. wants to test, according to the patch notes for the latest PC update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“PUBG Labs is a space where we will work with the community and players to experiment with new game modes, rule sets, features and so much more,” PUBG Corp. said about the new system. “Your feedback on the systems and tests we carry out on in PUBG Labs will directly benefit the community and grow our perspective on player priorities. We can’t wait for you to get in there and try the top secret action we’ve been working on.”

Head into the PUBG Labs now on the test servers and you’ll find that the first feature is already there for testing. The experimental content is a “Skill Based Rating” for players and works as described in the breakdown below.

Skill Based Rating

Skill Based Rating is an experimental feature being tested through PUBG Labs, tracking your skill and assigning you a rating based on your match performances.

This Skill Based Rating is separate from the current Survival Title System.

Ratings will be applied for each mode based on players’ skill level. To see your rating, you must first play 5 matches. After you finish 5 rating-evaluation matches, your rating going forward will be adjusted based on factors such as kills and overall placement in matches.

You can leave feedback about the changes to your rating after the end of each match, so we can gauge how the system feels.

For one week after the Skill Based Rating test ends, all players who participated can share their feedback via an in-game survey. Feedback period PC: 1/2 – 1/9 KST Console: 1/7 – 1/14 KST



PUBG’s new Labs system is now on the test servers among other changes, all of which are detailed in the patch notes above.