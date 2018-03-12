PUBG Maintenance Scheduled for New Update

Maintenance for the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been scheduled ahead of the next update that includes client optimization fixes and lobby improvements.

The PUBG Help Twitter account shared news of the scheduled maintenance that was also shared through the official PUBG account as well. Maintenance is scheduled as shown in the tweet below with the times and days different depending on the time zone that players are in.

PC players, there will be a 3 hours maintenance period on our live servers starting at Mar 12 7PM PDT / Mar 13 3AM CET / Mar 13 11AM KST. We will be moving our current test build over to live. You can read the detailed patch notes here: https://t.co/RldMCHRHNY — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) March 12, 2018

Patch notes for PC Update No. 7 that are linked above can also be found below. The changes include achievements, menu voice chat, a friends list, and much more. Core changes are listed here with a ton of bugfixes found in the full list that’s linked in the PUBG Help tweet.

Client optimization

Improved real-time response by reducing input lag

Mitigated the frame drop issue caused by the map loading process

Reduced burden on GPU by optimizing buildings in Erangel

Optimized the beginning and the end of effects

Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed

Server optimization

Optimized server network performance

Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed

Lobby

Added PUBG friends list

Up to 50 people can be added as PUBG friends

Players with PUBG accounts can search and add friends freely regardless of the platform they are using (including Steam, Mail.ru and DMM)

Friend list is a one-way follower concept, not a mutual acceptance between players

PUBG friends list is independent of the Steam friends list. You don’t have to be friends on Steam to be friends in PUBG

Up to 30 players you were recently in a team with will be shown on RECENT

Added main menu voice chat

You can chat with the players in your team while still in the main menu

When using the voice chat, a speaker icon will be displayed on the right of the player’s name

Removed the function of being able to invite a player from their career screen due to a technical issue

World

Made holes in the ceiling and floor of some high buildings, so that it is easier to move between different levels, to improve the gameplay experience on Miramar

Game play

Added 37 achievements on Steam

Added emote system

12 default emotes will be provided now, and more emotes will be added in the future

While holding the emote menu key (default is ~), emote can be activated by left-clicking the emote or hot key of emote you want to use

Fixed the blue blood effect being more visible than the red blood effect when player gets shot

Added material for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactus

When shooting or attacking with a melee weapon, the right effect for each material will be displayed

Changed the gun scope view to be more realistic

Expanded the field of view through the scope

Added a parallax effect when moving weapons fast

Added color, vignetting (darker edges), chromatic aberration (color difference caused by light refraction) and distortion effect on the edge of scopes

UX/UI

Redesigned the 9 vehicle status icons to work better with 4K resolution

Replaced the red cross icon with a red tire icon for a broken tire

Sound

Added a hit sound effect for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactus material

