PUBG Maintenance Scheduled for New Update

Maintenance for the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been scheduled ahead of the next update that includes client optimization fixes and lobby improvements.
The PUBG Help Twitter account shared news of the scheduled maintenance that was also shared through the official PUBG account as well. Maintenance is scheduled as shown in the tweet below with the times and days different depending on the time zone that players are in.
Videos by ComicBook.com
PC players, there will be a 3 hours maintenance period on our live servers starting at Mar 12 7PM PDT / Mar 13 3AM CET / Mar 13 11AM KST. We will be moving our current test build over to live. You can read the detailed patch notes here: https://t.co/RldMCHRHNY— PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) March 12, 2018
Patch notes for PC Update No. 7 that are linked above can also be found below. The changes include achievements, menu voice chat, a friends list, and much more. Core changes are listed here with a ton of bugfixes found in the full list that’s linked in the PUBG Help tweet.
Client optimization
- Improved real-time response by reducing input lag
- Mitigated the frame drop issue caused by the map loading process
- Reduced burden on GPU by optimizing buildings in Erangel
- Optimized the beginning and the end of effects
- Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed
- Server optimization
- Optimized server network performance
- Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed
Lobby
- Added PUBG friends list
- Up to 50 people can be added as PUBG friends
- Players with PUBG accounts can search and add friends freely regardless of the platform they are using (including Steam, Mail.ru and DMM)
- Friend list is a one-way follower concept, not a mutual acceptance between players
- PUBG friends list is independent of the Steam friends list. You don’t have to be friends on Steam to be friends in PUBG
- Up to 30 players you were recently in a team with will be shown on RECENT
- Added main menu voice chat
- You can chat with the players in your team while still in the main menu
- When using the voice chat, a speaker icon will be displayed on the right of the player’s name
- Removed the function of being able to invite a player from their career screen due to a technical issue
World
- Made holes in the ceiling and floor of some high buildings, so that it is easier to move between different levels, to improve the gameplay experience on Miramar
Game play
- Added 37 achievements on Steam
- Added emote system
- 12 default emotes will be provided now, and more emotes will be added in the future
- While holding the emote menu key (default is ~), emote can be activated by left-clicking the emote or hot key of emote you want to use
- Fixed the blue blood effect being more visible than the red blood effect when player gets shot
- Added material for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactus
- When shooting or attacking with a melee weapon, the right effect for each material will be displayed
- Changed the gun scope view to be more realistic
- Expanded the field of view through the scope
- Added a parallax effect when moving weapons fast
- Added color, vignetting (darker edges), chromatic aberration (color difference caused by light refraction) and distortion effect on the edge of scopes
UX/UI
- Redesigned the 9 vehicle status icons to work better with 4K resolution
- Replaced the red cross icon with a red tire icon for a broken tire
- Sound
- Added a hit sound effect for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactus material
—
ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!