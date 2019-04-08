‘PUBG’ Maintenance Scheduled for New Console Update

PUBG Corp. has announced its plans for scheduled maintenance on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions that’ll take the game offline for maintenance to apply the next update. The update number differs depending on which platform players are on, but the content remains the same. A Snowbike and another vehicle are releasing in the update alongside the Flare Gun and other performance improvements and optimizations that might differ depending on the platform.

Maintenance on the game’s live console servers will begin at 12 a.m. PT on April 9th, so the bulk of players likely won’t be affected by the downtime. The game will be offline for around four hours, but once the downtime’s done, the content that’s already been added to the PC version of the game previously will go live on consoles.

Xbox & PS4 Players: Live servers will enter maintenance for 4 hours on April 9 12am PST / 9am CET. The Snowbike, Zima, Flare Gun, and more will be available on live servers once maintenance ends.

PS4:

The patch notes for the new PUBG update detail the most important parts of the patch such as the two new vehicles that’ll be added. One is the Snowbike and the other is the Zima, but both of them will only be found in the Vikendi map. The Snowbike will replace the Motorbike while the UAZ will be removed to make way for the Zima. Each vehicle has its own strengths and weaknesses such as the speed and durability of each vehicle.

PUBG’s update will also add the Flare Gun item, a tool that’s already been released on the PC version and adjusted shortly afterwards. After ironing out the Flare Gun’s effects, PUBG Corp. shared a breakdown in the patch notes on how the (for now) final version of the item works.

Flare Gun

Flare Guns can be rarely found on the map, with an average spawn rate of 3 Flare Guns per game for all maps

When firing the Flare Gun inside the current safe zone, you’ll call in a special care package with valuable gear, or an armored UAZ when fired while outside the current safe zone. Flare Guns used in the early phase of the game often give a great advantage with little risk, therefore, the Flare Gun will only deliver a care package when used after the first blue zone phase.

2 special care packages and 2 armored UAZ can be called in per game total

Care Package contents will include 1 set of item, regardless of the mode you’re playing (Solo/Duo/Squad)

The new PUBG update is scheduled to go live on April 9th with the PlayStation 4 patch notes seen here and the Xbox One’s notes seen here.

