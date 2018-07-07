PUBG Bringing Map Selection to Xbox One in Coming Months

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on the Xbox One will have the map selection feature sometime soon with a release timeframe targeting either late summer or early fall, the game’s Xbox team said.

In the first of PUBG’s ongoing weekly posts for July, the Xbox team said that it’d be bringing both the map selection feature and other changes to the game throughout the next couple of updates. Map selection in particular is something that players have been asking about for some time now, a request that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Our current plan is to have map selection available by late Summer / early Fall,” the game’s Xbox community manager said in the weekly update. “The final date isn’t confirmed quite yet as we are putting extra focus into improving performance first. We know this is a feature that many of our players want, so it is definitely high on our list to implement on Xbox as soon as possible.”

Xbox One players currently have two PUBG maps to choose between, those being the traditional Erangel map and the newer Miramar map that puts players in a desert. There’s no way to choose between them with the choice ultimately being randomized, but there is a way to choose between the maps on the PC version. The PUBG team has said in the past after releasing map selection for that platform that it’d be coming to the Xbox One as well with the latest announcement giving the most defined timeframe for the feature’s release.

Also discussed in the post, the Xbox team is working on a solution for a rubberbanding issue in PUBG. If you’ve played any online game for a period of time, possibly with a spotty connection, you’ve likely encountered rubberbanding before, a problem that slingshots your character back and forth. This comes from a “conflict between a player’s location client-side versus server-side,” the PUBG post explained, and is something that’s not hard to encounter in a full game.

“Simply put, the strained server thinks you should be somewhere else than you’re currently seeing yourself and moves you to that position,” the post explained. “This happens mostly in the early game as the server is at a higher load while trying to handle the location for all 100 players.”

A server-side update is in the works now to fix the rubberbanding issue. Hit registration, a lack of limb penetration, and several bugs are also on the PUBG team’s radar for fixes, all of which can be seen through the full post.